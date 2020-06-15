Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 15.

Singapore businesses and workers still have opportunities even in a less connected world: Chan Chun Sing

"There are still many opportunities for us, but we must be on our toes," said Mr Chan. "Survival favours not the strong, but the agile."

Bangladeshi man who came to S'pore for non-Covid-19 medical treatment is first imported case since May 10

The patient, who arrived on Wednesday (June 10), had not been diagnosed or suspected to have the infection.

Safe distancing and Singapore GE: Parties look for alternative ways to campaign in upcoming election

With safe distancing measures likely to still be in force when the hustings begin, parties are looking for alternative methods to get their message across to voters.

Public servant arrested under OSA for allegedly leaking classified information about phase 2 activities

The 50-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Saturday (June 13) after information about post-circuit breaker plans began circulating via WhatsApp.

New Beijing infections in market spark fears of second wave

44 new coronavirus cases were reported in Beijing, all of whom were linked to the Xinfadi Wholesale Market, which has since been shut down.

Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalisations sweep parts of US

Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May.

Coronavirus: How S'pore businesses affected by closures are adapting to survive

Lengthy closures and cautious consumer spending amid the pandemic are forcing some firms to the wall but others see innovation as the key to survival.

Singapore Pools to resume online sports betting, horse wagering

All its other outlets – branches, authorised retailers, Livewire venues and off-course betting centres – will remain closed till further notice.

6 simple exercises for seniors to do at home

Seniors above the age of 50 should do strength and balance exercise at least twice a week, in addition to 150 minutes of moderately intense physical activity each week.

#Stayhome guide for Monday: Watch music video by migrant workers, enjoy slipper lobster stir-fry and more

Titled A World Together, the music video presents voices of the migrant worker community accompanied by the Voices of Singapore Children's Choir.

