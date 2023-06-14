Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MRT reliability remains high in first quarter despite more frequent delays
Shareholder equity, integrity key to George Goh’s eligibility for presidential race: Observers
He is the second person to announce his intention to run for the Singapore presidency.
Presidential Election 2023: Two hopefuls turn up on the day applications open
Entrepreneur George Goh arrived on Tuesday morning, followed by former secondary school teacher Seng Soon Kia.
Big countries should build capabilities that help workers rather than hold competitors down: Tharman
He was speaking at a dialogue in London organised by Chatham House on strategies for a more resilient world.
On its last legs: Horse racing in S’pore to end in 2024
Catch the scenes from one recent race day at the Singapore Racecourse, as the countdown to its closure begins.
Former US president Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case
MOM probes social enterprise Red Crowns for potentially flouting the law in hiring foreign maids
Under its model for co-living, the domestic workers are hired directly by the elderly clients.
The risks of 'de-risking' economic links with China
The impact goes far beyond China, the US and the EU, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Malaysian banned from entering Singapore after cutting queue and driving ‘dangerously’ on Causeway
Champions of blood donation: 3 sisters set up Instagram page to garner donors
On World Blood Donor Day, meet five champions who have made it a lifelong commitment to contribute to the cause.