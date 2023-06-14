Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14, 2023

Updated
Published
53 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

MRT reliability remains high in first quarter despite more frequent delays

There were two major breakdowns lasting more than 30 minutes during that period.

READ MORE HERE

Shareholder equity, integrity key to George Goh’s eligibility for presidential race: Observers

He is the second person to announce his intention to run for the Singapore presidency.

READ MORE HERE

Presidential Election 2023: Two hopefuls turn up on the day applications open

Entrepreneur George Goh arrived on Tuesday morning, followed by former secondary school teacher Seng Soon Kia.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Big countries should build capabilities that help workers rather than hold competitors down: Tharman

He was speaking at a dialogue in London organised by Chatham House on strategies for a more resilient world.

READ MORE HERE

On its last legs: Horse racing in S’pore to end in 2024

Catch the scenes from one recent race day at the Singapore Racecourse, as the countdown to its closure begins.

READ MORE HERE

Former US president Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case

Trump is the first former US president to be charged with federal crimes.

READ MORE HERE

MOM probes social enterprise Red Crowns for potentially flouting the law in hiring foreign maids

Under its model for co-living, the domestic workers are hired directly by the elderly clients.

READ MORE HERE

The risks of 'de-risking' economic links with China

The impact goes far beyond China, the US and the EU, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian banned from entering Singapore after cutting queue and driving ‘dangerously’ on Causeway

The driver had attempted to cut the queue by using the dedicated bus and lorry lane.

READ MORE HERE

Champions of blood donation: 3 sisters set up Instagram page to garner donors

On World Blood Donor Day, meet five champions who have made it a lifelong commitment to contribute to the cause.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top