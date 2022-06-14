Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 14. 

US stocks plunge into bear market as recession worries grow

It was Wall Street's fourth straight day of losses and comes ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision.

READ MORE HERE

Passport applicants without appointments turned away as ICA tackles long queues

Only those with appointments or passport collection notifications are allowed to enter the building.

READ MORE HERE

Some travel agencies say Japan tours will begin only in July due to admin procedures

Travel agents must apply for tourist visas - a new requirement - and it can take at least 5 working days for approval.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Nursing homes need to be ready for next Covid-19 wave: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore should expect a new infection wave, likely next month or August, Mr Ong said.

READ MORE HERE

Public feedback sought on proposed changes to GST Act

The MOF is seeking feedback on five proposed legislative amendments.

READ MORE HERE

Trump aides tell Capitol riot committee he ignored their doubts about election fraud

Former attorney-general William Barr bluntly dismissed claims of fraud as "bullshit" and "crazy stuff".

READ MORE HERE

Restaurant attack highlights vulnerability of women in China, say netizens

The assault, which ended with two of the victims in hospital, has triggered public outrage over predatory sexual behaviour.

READ MORE HERE

No migrant worker barred from leaving dorm: S'pore High Commissioner to UK responds to FT article

The article had claimed that the freedom of many migrant workers in Singapore remains severely curtailed. 

READ MORE HERE

Cultural tolerance under scrutiny in Malaysia amid controversy over festival

PAS asked Muslims to steer clear of the Bon Odori Festival, drawing a response from the Selangor Sultan.

READ MORE HERE

Johor Bahru day trip guide: New dog cafe, art gallery, karaoke joint and more

There are new sights to see, things to do and food to relish across the Causeway. Here's five of them we think are worth checking out.

Thinking of making a day jaunt across the Causeway? ST brings you a tried-and-tested guide.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top