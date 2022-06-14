Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 14.
US stocks plunge into bear market as recession worries grow
It was Wall Street's fourth straight day of losses and comes ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision.
Passport applicants without appointments turned away as ICA tackles long queues
Only those with appointments or passport collection notifications are allowed to enter the building.
Some travel agencies say Japan tours will begin only in July due to admin procedures
Travel agents must apply for tourist visas - a new requirement - and it can take at least 5 working days for approval.
Nursing homes need to be ready for next Covid-19 wave: Ong Ye Kung
Singapore should expect a new infection wave, likely next month or August, Mr Ong said.
Public feedback sought on proposed changes to GST Act
Trump aides tell Capitol riot committee he ignored their doubts about election fraud
Former attorney-general William Barr bluntly dismissed claims of fraud as "bullshit" and "crazy stuff".
Restaurant attack highlights vulnerability of women in China, say netizens
The assault, which ended with two of the victims in hospital, has triggered public outrage over predatory sexual behaviour.
No migrant worker barred from leaving dorm: S'pore High Commissioner to UK responds to FT article
The article had claimed that the freedom of many migrant workers in Singapore remains severely curtailed.
Cultural tolerance under scrutiny in Malaysia amid controversy over festival
PAS asked Muslims to steer clear of the Bon Odori Festival, drawing a response from the Selangor Sultan.
Johor Bahru day trip guide: New dog cafe, art gallery, karaoke joint and more
Thinking of making a day jaunt across the Causeway? ST brings you a tried-and-tested guide.