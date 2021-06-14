Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 14.
New Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre; visitors from May 25 to June 12 to get free swab tests
All staff and tenants who worked at the market from May 25 have been quarantined.
Businesses in S'pore prepare for larger group sizes, higher capacity limits as Covid-19 rules eased
In the first step of reopening on Monday, people will be able to gather in groups of up to five while operating capacity limits for attractions go up from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.
157 suspected serious reactions to Covid-19 jabs reported out of nearly 3.7 million doses given in Singapore
No deaths have been linked to the jab, the Health Sciences Authority said.
Million-dollar HDB flats: Half of S'pore's 24 towns have them, including Hougang, Geylang and Ang Mo Kio
Among them is a 177 sq m executive maisonette in the non-mature estate of Hougang that sold for $1 million in January 2018.
G-7 commits to one billion extra Covid-19 vaccine doses
G-7 will work together with the private sector, the G-20 and other countries to increase this contribution over the months to come.
askST: Can we pass Covid-19 to our pets?
ST answers some common questions about animals and Covid-19.
Number of seniors going to the authorities to seek maintenance from kids falls to 10-year low
The Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents attended to 98 seniors last year - down from 143 the year before and almost a third of the 286 in 2011.
Benjamin Netanyahu loses 12-year hold on power in Israel; new PM sworn in
Under the coalition deal, Bennett will be replaced as prime minister by centrist Yair Lapid in 2023.
Largest integrated transport hub in Singapore opens in Woodlands
The hub connects a new bus interchange below Causeway Point shopping mall with Woodlands MRT station.
Stay-home guide for Monday: Take on a 10-week workout challenge, listen to a podcast about love and more
You can also check out travelogues that showcase culture and cuisines from around the world.