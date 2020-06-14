Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 14.

8 in 10 Singaporeans willing to pay more for essential services

More than 70 per cent said they respect essential workers more now when asked to what extent Covid-19 has affected their views.

READ MORE HERE

73-year-old S'porean man from Safra Jurong cluster dies of Covid-19 complications; 15-year-old student among new cases

The man, who was Case 161, had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease.

READ MORE HERE

Home truly, for NDP this year

Will the NDP's Covid-induced return to its roots be the new way forward? Insight takes a march through parades of the past and how they offer a rallying point in difficult times.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: After 35 days in ICU and losing 12kg, Indonesian retiree eager to go home

While on a trip to Singapore in late March, Susanto Notowibowo came down with the coronavirus and spent over a month on life support here.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Some facing 'virus limbo' as overseas study plans change

Some are unsure of what the future holds.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Injuries related to hobbies, chores and exercise are up

"Most of my patients sustained these injuries as a result of (being) 'weekend warriors'," said one doctor referring to people who started working out more during the circuit breaker.

READ MORE HERE

George Floyd protests: Is America at a turning point?

There is every indication that the current crisis is different, and in several aspects.

READ MORE HERE

What I have learnt since Covid-19 happened

My five-year-old has been flipping through a book titled My First Question And Answer Book. But there is one more question she has been asking, to which there are no easy answers.

READ MORE HERE

Supplying the Great Singapore Bake Off

How baking ingredients supplier Phoon Huat and flour miller Prima answered demands from home bakers is a hard-won victory in the Covid-19 chronicles.

READ MORE HERE

5 Father's Day treats you can order in advance

It is not a good idea to leave this to the last minute.

READ MORE HERE