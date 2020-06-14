Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 14.
8 in 10 Singaporeans willing to pay more for essential services
More than 70 per cent said they respect essential workers more now when asked to what extent Covid-19 has affected their views.
73-year-old S'porean man from Safra Jurong cluster dies of Covid-19 complications; 15-year-old student among new cases
The man, who was Case 161, had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease.
Home truly, for NDP this year
Will the NDP's Covid-induced return to its roots be the new way forward? Insight takes a march through parades of the past and how they offer a rallying point in difficult times.
Coronavirus: After 35 days in ICU and losing 12kg, Indonesian retiree eager to go home
While on a trip to Singapore in late March, Susanto Notowibowo came down with the coronavirus and spent over a month on life support here.
Coronavirus: Some facing 'virus limbo' as overseas study plans change
Some are unsure of what the future holds.
Coronavirus: Injuries related to hobbies, chores and exercise are up
"Most of my patients sustained these injuries as a result of (being) 'weekend warriors'," said one doctor referring to people who started working out more during the circuit breaker.
George Floyd protests: Is America at a turning point?
There is every indication that the current crisis is different, and in several aspects.
What I have learnt since Covid-19 happened
My five-year-old has been flipping through a book titled My First Question And Answer Book. But there is one more question she has been asking, to which there are no easy answers.
Supplying the Great Singapore Bake Off
How baking ingredients supplier Phoon Huat and flour miller Prima answered demands from home bakers is a hard-won victory in the Covid-19 chronicles.
5 Father's Day treats you can order in advance
It is not a good idea to leave this to the last minute.