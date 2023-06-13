Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 13, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Opera singer, philanthropist, entrepreneur: 6 things about presidential hopeful George Goh
Mr Goh, the group executive chairman of Ossia International, received a degree in music performance from Trinity College London in 2022.
Demand to fill green jobs in Singapore fuels hiring optimism for Q3: Survey
48 per cent of the 510 employers polled have plans to expand their head count from July to September.
Trump arrives in Florida to face charges, maintains lead in poll
He is accused of unlawfully keeping US national security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them.
Ukraine’s counter-offensive: How is success defined?
The meaning of victory has political implications and is linked to Ukraine’s quest for longer-term security backing from the West, says Jonathan Eyal.
Nearly third of ethnic quota appeals for HDB flats successful in 2022: Shanmugam
The sales made up a small minority, or 1.5 per cent, of all resale flats last year, said the minister.
Longer wait for Circle Line passengers as closure of one platform at seven stations begins
Ex-CarTimes salesman allegedly swipes payments from customer totalling $172k, police probe under way
Private-hire driver Ng Poh Leng said she transferred a total of $67,000 to a phone number and a bank account provided by the salesman.
BYD leads S’pore EV sales race in 2023, long-time leader Tesla falls to second place followed by BMW
S’pore to play larger role in HSBC’s Asian growth plan
The bank said its edge over local banks is in wholesale banking and wealth and personal banking for the mass affluent.
Graz, the multi-hyphenate Austrian city of food, art and nature you should know about
The second-largest Austrian city has something for everyone, from gourmands and nature lovers to art and architecture buffs.