Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 13, 2023

Opera singer, philanthropist, entrepreneur: 6 things about presidential hopeful George Goh

Mr Goh, the group executive chairman of Ossia International, received a degree in music performance from Trinity College London in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Demand to fill green jobs in Singapore fuels hiring optimism for Q3: Survey

48 per cent of the 510 employers polled have plans to expand their head count from July to September.

READ MORE HERE

Trump arrives in Florida to face charges, maintains lead in poll

He is accused of unlawfully keeping US national security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine’s counter-offensive: How is success defined?

The meaning of victory has political implications and is linked to Ukraine’s quest for longer-term security backing from the West, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly third of ethnic quota appeals for HDB flats successful in 2022: Shanmugam

The sales made up a small minority, or 1.5 per cent, of all resale flats last year, said the minister.

READ MORE HERE

Longer wait for Circle Line passengers as closure of one platform at seven stations begins

The partial closure will take place on most days from June 11 to July 20.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-CarTimes salesman allegedly swipes payments from customer totalling $172k, police probe under way

Private-hire driver Ng Poh Leng said she transferred a total of $67,000 to a phone number and a bank account provided by the salesman.

READ MORE HERE

BYD leads S’pore EV sales race in 2023, long-time leader Tesla falls to second place followed by BMW

Newcomers to the top 10 bestsellers’ list were Opel and Volvo.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to play larger role in HSBC’s Asian growth plan

The bank said its edge over local banks is in wholesale banking and wealth and personal banking for the mass affluent.

READ MORE HERE

Graz, the multi-hyphenate Austrian city of food, art and nature you should know about

The second-largest Austrian city has something for everyone, from gourmands and nature lovers to art and architecture buffs.

READ MORE HERE

