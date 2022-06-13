Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 13.

Adults should have 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week: SportSG, HPB guidelines

Activities can be incorporated into daily lives, such as walking to get food instead of getting it delivered.

READ MORE HERE

Monthly temperatures in Singapore rising over past few decades

ST found that between 2017 and last year, 53 out of the 60 months' mean maximum temperatures were above 31 deg C.

READ MORE HERE

US moving away from commitments on Taiwan: Chinese veteran diplomat Cui Tiankai

China-US ties go beyond just bilateral relations, former Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai tells ST Foreign Editor Bhagyashree Garekar.

He is also very concerned about Biden administration moving away from its policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, Australia leaders reaffirm close, longstanding defence ties

Singapore and Australia enjoy a longstanding friendship, underpinned by their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

READ MORE HERE

Thai durian operators in a prickly spot as the authorities urge industry to grow

Workers have been busy harvesting the king of fruits in Chanthaburi as the durian season reaches its peak in May and June.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Meet the man who restores statues to keep memories alive in S’pore

Mr Ryan O’Hara hopes to help families carry on traditions from the past through his work.

READ MORE HERE

Rules on cancer treatment financing can be improved

Among other things, the Ministry of Health should relook rules on ‘off-label’ drugs, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

South American butterfly, the julia heliconian, makes Singapore home

The first sighting of the butterfly in Singapore was at HortPark in June 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Netflix announces second season of global hit Squid Game

The streaming giant did not say when the new season would be released.

READ MORE HERE

All eyes on Fed meeting this week after ugly inflation data

Markets will pay close attention to US central bank’s interest rate outlook.

READ MORE HERE

