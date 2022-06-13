Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 13.
Adults should have 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week: SportSG, HPB guidelines
Activities can be incorporated into daily lives, such as walking to get food instead of getting it delivered.
Monthly temperatures in Singapore rising over past few decades
ST found that between 2017 and last year, 53 out of the 60 months' mean maximum temperatures were above 31 deg C.
US moving away from commitments on Taiwan: Chinese veteran diplomat Cui Tiankai
He is also very concerned about Biden administration moving away from its policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan.
Singapore, Australia leaders reaffirm close, longstanding defence ties
Singapore and Australia enjoy a longstanding friendship, underpinned by their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Thai durian operators in a prickly spot as the authorities urge industry to grow
Workers have been busy harvesting the king of fruits in Chanthaburi as the durian season reaches its peak in May and June.
Interactive: Meet the man who restores statues to keep memories alive in S’pore
Mr Ryan O’Hara hopes to help families carry on traditions from the past through his work.
Rules on cancer treatment financing can be improved
Among other things, the Ministry of Health should relook rules on ‘off-label’ drugs, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.