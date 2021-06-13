Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 13.

MOH revises Covid-19 community case count down to 9; Ion cleaner among unlinked cases

The woman is employed by Hong Ye Group, whose cleaners were also linked to earlier cases at Changi Business Park.

READ MORE HERE

Who's to blame when a child goes 'beyond parental control'?

Dozens of such applications are made against children under the age of 16 each year.

READ MORE HERE

Life in Singapore as an interracial couple

It is not uncommon for them to be on receiving end of racially insensitive or offensive comments.

READ MORE HERE

Aviation workers hold the fort at Changi despite Covid-19 risks

The new normal for the workers means the discomfort of regular Covid-19 swab tests, as well as donning PPE for most of their shifts.

READ MORE HERE

The humble 5-cent coin: Legal tender but falling out of favour

Engraved on one side of its surface is an image of The Esplanade - Singapore's iconic performing arts centre, otherwise known as the "Durian".

READ MORE HERE

Denmark's Eriksen had cardiac massage on pitch, able to speak after collapsing in Euro 2020 match

Finland later won 1-0 with their only goal attempt of the match.

READ MORE HERE

Man falls 40m to his death at Tuas warehouse construction site

The authorities are investigating but no foul play is suspected, the police said.

READ MORE HERE

'Tang ping' trend: China youth join calls to get out of gruelling rat race

"Tang ping" appears to be a sentiment felt by college-educated youth living in first or second-tier Chinese cities.

READ MORE HERE

Time to put the cost of medical treatment under the microscope

Unless bold measures are taken, Singapore's healthcare costs will continue to rise uncontrollably.

READ MORE HERE

Spanish father ‘killed daughters and dumped bodies at sea,’ say investigators

Tomas G, who is missing, allegedly killed his two young daughters, aged six and one, at his house.

READ MORE HERE