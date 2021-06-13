Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 13.
MOH revises Covid-19 community case count down to 9; Ion cleaner among unlinked cases
The woman is employed by Hong Ye Group, whose cleaners were also linked to earlier cases at Changi Business Park.
Who's to blame when a child goes 'beyond parental control'?
Dozens of such applications are made against children under the age of 16 each year.
Life in Singapore as an interracial couple
It is not uncommon for them to be on receiving end of racially insensitive or offensive comments.
Aviation workers hold the fort at Changi despite Covid-19 risks
The new normal for the workers means the discomfort of regular Covid-19 swab tests, as well as donning PPE for most of their shifts.
The humble 5-cent coin: Legal tender but falling out of favour
Engraved on one side of its surface is an image of The Esplanade - Singapore's iconic performing arts centre, otherwise known as the "Durian".
Denmark's Eriksen had cardiac massage on pitch, able to speak after collapsing in Euro 2020 match
Finland later won 1-0 with their only goal attempt of the match.
Man falls 40m to his death at Tuas warehouse construction site
The authorities are investigating but no foul play is suspected, the police said.
'Tang ping' trend: China youth join calls to get out of gruelling rat race
"Tang ping" appears to be a sentiment felt by college-educated youth living in first or second-tier Chinese cities.
Time to put the cost of medical treatment under the microscope
Unless bold measures are taken, Singapore's healthcare costs will continue to rise uncontrollably.
Spanish father ‘killed daughters and dumped bodies at sea,’ say investigators
Tomas G, who is missing, allegedly killed his two young daughters, aged six and one, at his house.