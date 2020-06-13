Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 13.

Absence of Singapore F1 this year a double whammy to economy, say analysts

But they agreed that it's not just a matter of money. There is substantial risk and associated cost involved with a possible resurgence of Covid-19.

Migrant worker who died of Covid-19 complications: Ashes returned to his family in China

Mr Gu Zhenfei, 51, was the first of two Chinese migrant workers to have died here of Covid-19-related complications.

6 Singaporeans working in dorms among 18 new Covid-19 community cases

Among them, the oldest is a 72-year-old man who works at the Woodlands Lodge 1 dormitory. He showed symptoms on June 7.

Dengue cases likely to hit record high this week in S'pore as infections continue to soar

The number of active clusters has been increasing and now stands at 205.

Masks significantly reduce infection risk, likely preventing thousands of Covid-19 cases: Study

Mask-wearing is even more important for preventing the virus' spread than social distancing and stay-at-home orders, researchers said.

Singapore GE: SPP to field just five candidates as it seeks to rebuild after end of Chiam See Tong chapter

The party will contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and Potong Pasir SMC. Of the five candidates to be fielded, two will be first-time candidates.

87 ship crew members fly home to India from Singapore on chartered plane after being stranded at sea

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has approved more than 4,000 cases of crew change for over 300 companies and 500 ships since March 27.

Sunlight, fresh air and self-contained neighbourhoods: Covid-19 will change urban design, say architects

Public spaces will need a rethink as societies adjust to new physical distancing needs.

Expert tips on how to prepare for that virtual job interview

Prepare your responses and familiarise yourself with them beforehand. Do not read your answers off the screen.

Winning designs to improve lives during and after Covid- 19

The designs include a corrugated cardboard box that doubles as a mini-desk and an art class for seniors.

