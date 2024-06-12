Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 12, 2024

Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 08:19 AM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 08:13 AM

Two S’pore firms to test mobile charging service for EVs until 2028

Approvals were also given for trials of battery swop technology for electric heavy goods vehicles.

Lions out with a whimper after 3-1 defeat by Thailand in World Cup qualifier

Singapore’s 57th-minute strike came from forward Ikhsan Fandi.

Brunei is Singapore’s ‘special and most trusted partner’: PM Lawrence Wong

He said the close neighbours are firmly committed to extending cooperation into new areas.

Where are the unicorns? China in search of the animal spirits of its economy

China is home to a quarter of the world’s most valuable start-ups, but their rate of growth has slowed since 2021.

What the West can learn from Singapore

Data shows that in key areas, Singapore is better at governing than the US and Britain, says the writer.

Singapore ramps up scrutiny of family offices, hedge funds

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority has also stepped up closures of dormant firms.

S’pore’s first satellite to orbit closest to Earth unveiled, set for launch in mid-2025

The new satellite – named Extremely Low Earth Imaging Technology Explorer – will soar just 250km above the globe.

100 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in flat at Bukit Panjang HDB block

The fire involved contents of a living room, and there were no occupants in the unit at the time of the fire.

Man, 62, arrested after allegedly brandishing knife on bus

Police said they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Shoot and share… instantly: Unique memories from the phone’s photo gallery

History was made on June 11, 1997, when a digital photo was shared instantly via a mobile phone for the first time.

