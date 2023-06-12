Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 12, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Anxiety, depression could be costing Singapore’s GDP almost $16b a year

To support staff, companies here are beefing up their employee benefits, resources and programmes to address mental health issues.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Turf Club vows to work with trainers to find ‘acceptable solution’ ahead of 2024 closure

Trainers’ concerns have not fallen on deaf ears, insisted the club's chief marketing officer.

READ MORE HERE

More spectators at Turf Club on race day after news that horse-racing will come to an end

June 11 marks the first day of races at the Singapore Turf Club since it announced its closure, with around 3,000 racegoers turning up. ST speaks to first-timers and regulars about the club's fate.

Sunday’s visitor numbers represent a 15 per cent increase compared with race days before last Monday’s announcement of the closure.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

What Singapore banks are doing in the AI race

They are tapping tech to boost efficiencies, analyse risks and personalise interactions.

READ MORE HERE

‘There will never be another you’, says wife of missing Everest climber in tribute post

Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya had left for Mount Everest on April 1, but never made it down.

READ MORE HERE

Tsai’s foreign policy a success but mixed domestic record could hurt her party at 2024 election

The growing international focus on Taiwan is a mark of Ms Tsai’s foreign policy success, experts tell Yip Wai Yee.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Three people were killed and at least 23 wounded as Russia shelled a rescue boat evacuating civilians.

READ MORE HERE

School Spotlight: At Edgefield Secondary, all students learn taekwondo to build resilience

The schoolwide taekwondo programme, which is apart from students’ co-curricular activities, has been in place since Edgefield’s inception in 2011.

READ MORE HERE

No fire please: New water cremation for pets gaining popularity in S’pore

Founders of the first water cremation company here hope to extend the service to human remains in the future.

READ MORE HERE

Novak Djokovic wins French Open for record 23rd Grand Slam

He prevailed 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 over Casper Ruud to edge ahead of Nadal with more Grand Slam titles.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top