Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 12, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Anxiety, depression could be costing Singapore’s GDP almost $16b a year
To support staff, companies here are beefing up their employee benefits, resources and programmes to address mental health issues.
Singapore Turf Club vows to work with trainers to find ‘acceptable solution’ ahead of 2024 closure
Trainers’ concerns have not fallen on deaf ears, insisted the club's chief marketing officer.
More spectators at Turf Club on race day after news that horse-racing will come to an end
Sunday’s visitor numbers represent a 15 per cent increase compared with race days before last Monday’s announcement of the closure.
What Singapore banks are doing in the AI race
They are tapping tech to boost efficiencies, analyse risks and personalise interactions.
‘There will never be another you’, says wife of missing Everest climber in tribute post
Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya had left for Mount Everest on April 1, but never made it down.
Tsai’s foreign policy a success but mixed domestic record could hurt her party at 2024 election
The growing international focus on Taiwan is a mark of Ms Tsai’s foreign policy success, experts tell Yip Wai Yee.
Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive
Three people were killed and at least 23 wounded as Russia shelled a rescue boat evacuating civilians.
School Spotlight: At Edgefield Secondary, all students learn taekwondo to build resilience
The schoolwide taekwondo programme, which is apart from students’ co-curricular activities, has been in place since Edgefield’s inception in 2011.
No fire please: New water cremation for pets gaining popularity in S’pore
Founders of the first water cremation company here hope to extend the service to human remains in the future.
Novak Djokovic wins French Open for record 23rd Grand Slam
He prevailed 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5 over Casper Ruud to edge ahead of Nadal with more Grand Slam titles.