Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 12.
Travellers making holiday bookings much in advance as global travel resumes
Travel platforms, airlines said people are making holiday bookings between two and eight months before their trip.
S'pore and Japan to enhance defence, security and economic cooperation
The two nations have also started talks on an agreement on the transfer of defence equipment and tech.
S'pore teen behind T-shirt worn by Zelensky in Shangri-La Dialogue address
Ava Soh, 16, designed the Spray Paint Ukraine illustration, which is being sold as NFTs and T-shirts to raise funds for war-torn Ukraine.
I was only one kept in dark: Adopted man who learnt childhood pal is biological sister
His birth parents placed six children for adoption as they could not afford to raise them.
Passport applicants can only enter ICA if they have appointment from June 13
Those who need to travel urgently but do not have appointments should submit their appeals online.
Football: From a hero's welcome to street protests, what's next for Peter Lim and Valencia?
'Sport will take centre stage again': S'pore sports leaders welcome SportSG's takeover of Sports Hub
Could AstraZeneca's Soriot help you live to 200?
Rebuilding confidence and a winning mindset in the company were CEO Pascal Soriot's first priorities.
Emotional agility is the soft skill we need
Our emotions can cause us to get stuck in a rut, but we can learn to get unstuck, says Lydia Lim.
Seeing Chinatown in a fresh light with an ex-gangster
The writer and her family went on a walking tour of Chinatown with a former secret society member as their guide.