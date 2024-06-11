Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 11, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Hiring outlook in S’pore weakens for third quarter in a row as sentiment dips: Survey
The poll of 525 employers in nine sectors here on their hiring plans in the quarter ahead found net employment outlook to be 20% overall.
Audrey Fang nominated suspect as sole CPF beneficiary 6 months before her death
askST: Can an unrelated person be nominated as a CPF beneficiary? Are there any safeguards?
Modi-led coalition in India will need changes in both style and substance
The government will face pressures to shift to a more inclusive economic model, Vikram Khanna writes.
Many Singaporeans on the fence about LGBTQ issues, Ipsos survey finds
The respondents included 500 Singaporeans, with quotas on age, gender and ethnicity in place.
135 million early deaths since 1980 linked to air pollution, with spikes during climate events
Asia had the highest death toll, led by 49 million mortalities in China and 26.1 million in India.
Apple shows off updated, mixed-reality headset at AI-focused event
Apple said it would make its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro available in eight more countries.
Johor sees steady rise in Covid-19 cases over past eight weeks
Male teacher charged over child abuse materials allegedly in his possession
Eugene Quake, 40, has been suspended by MOE, and is expected to plead guilty in July.
Singapore man, 70, has a kidney that is nearing 100 years old
His father donated a kidney to him in 1980 at age 54, and Mr Kong Fook Seng has had it for 44 years.