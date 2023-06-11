Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 11, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

She couldn’t eat or drink, and needed nutrient infusions until intestinal transplant at age 9

The girl, who had an intestinal transplant in Singapore on April 2, is the second person here to have undergone this procedure.

Singapore has done two successful intestinal transplants under pilot scheme

Intestinal transplant in being evaluated to decide whether it should be a regular programme like kidney transplants.

Road accidents linked to drink driving up again with return of nightlife activities

There were 170 drink-driving accidents in 2022, the highest since 178 such cases were recorded in 2018.

When bungalow owners are short of cash

These "asset rich" owners could still feel the pinch if they have insufficient cash savings to meet living expenses.

No recent food-borne illness cases involving chicken rice in Singapore: SFA

A video claimed nearly half of 100 chicken rice samples from stalls here had more E. coli bacteria than SFA allowed.

As Singapore heads into dangerous times, SAF must be strong and credible: DPM Wong

Asia has enjoyed relative peace and stability, but war in the region cannot be ruled out, he said.

Cockatoo in Bird Paradise bites teenage girl’s ear

The cockatoo has been moved to a back-of-house aviary and the animal care team is conditioning the parrots to refrain from perching on people.

Inspiring HDB corridor gardens: Families, neighbours bond while growing plants outside flats

These three corridor gardeners in Housing Board flats have turned a sliver of space into leafy bowers.

Boris Johnson's shock exit reverberates through British ruling party

He quit late on Friday in protest against an investigation by lawmakers into his conduct as prime minister during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

10 new cafes to visit during the June holidays

Expect more cafes to open in July, including the highly-anticipated Ralph's Coffee by Ralph Lauren.

