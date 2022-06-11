Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, June 11.
Japanese PM vows to expand security role in Asia
Japan will be more proactive than ever in tackling the challenges and crises that face Japan, Asia and the world, he said.
SportSG takeover: Complex nature of project, inability to align interests among reasons for move
A source said some disagreements within the consortium stem from how each partner is "taking care of its own profit".
A stadium's value lies also as a community playground
Sports arenas are sacred places, yet they must also be common spaces for the people, says Rohit Brijnath.
The cost of China's zero-Covid-19 policy
More than two years into the pandemic, China is still insisting its “zero-Covid” policy is the only way to go.
People aged 50 to 59 can now take second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot
Making way for wildlife: An islandwide park connector for flora and fauna
S'pore's latest long-term land use plan included nature corridors - park connectors for wildlife - not seen in previous plans.
Televised hearing of Jan 6 Capitol riot turns up heat in volatile climate
S'pore 'not immune' to becoming more polarised over moral issues: Prof Tommy Koh
He discusses his book America: A Singapore Perspective, which he co-authored with diplomats, academics and ST journalists.
askST: How can I make sure my home renovation is carried out safely?
What can be done to ensure that incidents such as a false ceiling collapsing do not recur?
The Life List: 5 design-themed gift ideas for Father's Day
Try getting dad some home accessories instead of the usual rugged athletic gear or high-tech gizmos.
