Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 11.

S'pore eases Covid-19 curbs from June 14: All your questions on the new rules answered

Which activities will be allowed to resume on June 14 and will border controls be eased?

As Covid-19 becomes endemic, S'pore will shift focus to clinical condition of cases

The focus will shift away from how many cases there are each day, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

S'pore and Australia PMs agree to work towards a travel bubble

They expressed their hope that Singapore students in Australia would be the first to get the opportunity to travel from this arrangement.

More on this topic

S'pore, Hong Kong to review air travel bubble in early July

Both sides have maintained close contact and will make a decision on the target launch dates after the review.

Eateries scramble to adjust reservations with dining in set to resume only from June 21

Many had expected dining in to resume on Monday, but will now have to wait longer.

Singapore sets sights on a pathway out of the current Covid-19 crisis

While this will certainly not please everyone, at least it is an easing of measures, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Orange Valley nursing home aide, baker at Takashimaya among 4 new Covid-19 community cases

The 29-year-old nursing aide is one of two unlinked cases reported in the community.

Police investigating woman filmed on video disrupting neighbour's Hindu prayers

A 48-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations.

The scourge of racial prejudice in Singapore

There are legal safeguards but we must mobilise the weight of public opinion against prejudicial views about minorities, says Tommy Koh.

Style goes high-tech: Fashion and beauty brands embrace AR and other innovations

Brands have used technology to make shopping a more seamless, sustainable experience for consumers.

