Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 11.
Young people can set themselves up for success by turning 'anxiety into action': DPM Heng
"We are determined that there will be no 'lost generation' in Singapore as a result of Covid-19," he said.
Repeat test of 6 infected students, staff for Covid-19 finds all negative, have recovered: MOH
All six patients had been picked up as a result of proactive testing of school staff and students above 12 years who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.
5,500 migrant workers from 40 dorms approved to resume work in Singapore
They are among the first batch of 60 dormitories that the Government declared clear of Covid-19 infection last week.
Black Lives Matter: A Singaporean's perspective
When Professor Tommy Koh went to the United States in 1963 to study, he was quite shocked to find that America had a system of racial segregation akin to apartheid.
Singapore's first woman general, tipped to be PAP candidate in upcoming GE, joins NTUC's e2i as deputy CEO
Ms Gan Siow Huang, 45, is expected to be fielded as a People's Action Party candidate in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC at the coming general election.
The race for Covid-19 vaccine should not be seen as competition: British pharma giant GSK
There are currently more than 130 candidate vaccines being studied by research groups and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.
Coronavirus: Hospitals overwhelmed in Delhi and other major Indian cities
India is now the fifth-worst affected country in the world, with 276,583 Covid-19 cases.
Malaysia's Pakatan Plus alliance has 107 federal lawmakers on its side, Anwar says
Mr Anwar's headcount is one short of the 108 opposition MPs in Parliament's official headcount.
Woman who provided sexual services among 5 people sentenced over coronavirus-related offences
Jin Yin was the first person to be prosecuted in court for operating a non-essential business during the circuit breaker.
#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Make char siew over a stove, watch Ah Boys To Men and more
Don't have an oven but want to make char siew at home? Yes, you can.