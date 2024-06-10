Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 10, 2024

Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 08:13 AM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 08:09 AM

URA seeks input on plans to use old Kallang Airport for lifestyle and recreational activities

A route linking the Southern Ridges to nearby heritage and green sites is also under study.

All eyes this week will be on FOMC meeting, key US data for clues on rate cuts

In Asia, eyes will be on Japan’s GDP and the BOJ’s policy rate statement, and China’s CPI data.

India’s Modi sworn in as PM for third term, faces coalition challenges

The line of lawmakers taking the oath was keenly watched as an indication of who will be in government.

Migrant workers sleep on roads, pavements after drinking near dorms where alcohol is banned

Some workers continue to flout traffic rules by jaywalking, sitting and drinking on roads at night.

La Nina to bring rain in second-half of 2024, but S’pore’s hot weather may not let up

There is a 60 to 70 per cent chance of La Nina conditions developing in the second half of 2024.

From aerobics to hot yoga: Ways to raise tolerance for warmer weather

The trick to acclimatising to heat properly and safely is to start with a good level of fitness.

Steps and the city: How the walking trend is making strides in Singapore

A growing number of walking groups are providing solace and camaraderie to Singaporeans, especially seniors.

Dear Hong Kong, Singapore is not your biggest rival 

Hong Kong risks falling behind closer rivals in China, writes correspondent Magdalene Fung.

Malaysia cuts diesel subsidies, with hopes that handouts will cushion inflation impact

But the move may have adverse political ramifications for Prime Minister Anwar’s ruling coalition.

S-E Asia tops global intake of microplastics, with Indonesians eating 15g a month: Study

Microplastics have also been found in human testicles, raising reproductive health concerns.

