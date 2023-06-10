Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 10, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More budget meals coming, but Singaporeans also value taste and nutrition
HDB expects listings on the BudgetMealGoWhere portal to increase to about 130 by end-2023, and 374 by 2026.
Resale HDB flats with views of greenery fetch higher prices: Study
The sweet spot for a flat to fetch a higher resale price is 200m to 1km from tree cover.
Growing number of single, older yet more affluent people stirring debate about ideal home size
Singapore will need to consider building smaller homes to cater to the needs of an ageing, affluent population.
S’pore must strengthen unity and resilience amid global uncertainty: President Halimah
Diplomacy is a far more complex task today in the face of rising protectionist, insular and national sentiments, she said.
S'pore credit, debit cardholders report unauthorised charges from ChatGPT, Apple
Cybersecurity firms said such small transactions could have been used by cyber criminals to validate debit and credit card details.
Malaysia establishes monitoring and warning system to predict level of fire risk for South-east Asia
Missile threats, scandals and becoming an accidental TV star: Reflections on 8 years in S. Korea
ST's South Korea Correspondent Chang May Choon recalls the challenges and surprises as her eight-year posting in Seoul ends.
Peace is not ‘no war’ and derisking has risks: Josep Borrell
The EU’s foreign policy czar talks about the meaning of peace in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.