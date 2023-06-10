Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 10, 2023

More budget meals coming, but Singaporeans also value taste and nutrition

HDB expects listings on the BudgetMealGoWhere portal to increase to about 130 by end-2023, and 374 by 2026.

Resale HDB flats with views of greenery fetch higher prices: Study

The sweet spot for a flat to fetch a higher resale price is 200m to 1km from tree cover.

Growing number of single, older yet more affluent people stirring debate about ideal home size

Singapore will need to consider building smaller homes to cater to the needs of an ageing, affluent population.

S’pore must strengthen unity and resilience amid global uncertainty: President Halimah

Diplomacy is a far more complex task today in the face of rising protectionist, insular and national sentiments, she said.

S'pore credit, debit cardholders report unauthorised charges from ChatGPT, Apple

Cybersecurity firms said such small transactions could have been used by cyber criminals to validate debit and credit card details.

Malaysia establishes monitoring and warning system to predict level of fire risk for South-east Asia

The El Nino weather phenomenon is raising the possibility of drier weather.

Missile threats, scandals and becoming an accidental TV star: Reflections on 8 years in S. Korea

ST's South Korea Correspondent Chang May Choon recalls the challenges and surprises as her eight-year posting in Seoul ends.

Peace is not ‘no war’ and derisking has risks: Josep Borrell

The EU’s foreign policy czar talks about the meaning of peace in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

S’pore student suffers fracture, memory loss after all-terrain vehicle hits tree in Bali

The psychology student had flown to Seminyak, Bali with four friends on June 2.

Joke about MH370 by comedian Jocelyn Chia sparks protest outside US embassy in KL

Umno Youth submitted a protest letter urging for an investigation of the incident.

