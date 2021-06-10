Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 10.
How much will S'pore ease Covid-19 restrictions after June 13?
Any changes are likely to be calibrated and gradual, say public health experts.
South Korea hopes to expedite talks with S'pore, Taiwan to start travel bubble from July
Allowing quarantine-free travel is part of South Korea's national campaign to encourage mass vaccination.
S'pore's sole unlinked Covid-19 case is Myanmar repairman who got first dose of vaccine
The 29-year-old works at Grandwork Interior and got his first dose of a vaccine on May 31.
Racist comments made in public may break laws: Lawyers
They apply whether the comments were made online or involved a non-verbal gesture made in public.
Australian PM Scott Morrison to meet PM Lee in S'pore on June 10
This will be the first in-person meeting between PM Lee and Mr Morrison in more than a year.
Two in three students in S'pore universities sign up for Covid-19 jabs
Invitations to the students went out on Tuesday, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.
Singapore's vaccine debate: Keep it rational, not political
Singapore has its own set of criteria for reviewing vaccines, and while it takes reference from the WHO's decision, the considerations are not necessarily the same.
Asean appears to be losing steam on Myanmar crisis
Asean is divided over how much pressure to assert on one of its members.
9 properties in S'pore, Australia among Hin Leong's Lim family assets frozen by High Court
They are part of a High Court order to freeze $4.6 billion of the family's assets worldwide.
Stay-home guide for Thursday: Have an online party, gaze through strangers' windows and more
Or get a taste of Taiwan at home with a recipe for Three Cup Chicken.