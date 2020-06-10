Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 10.
Every S'porean who needs a Covid-19 vaccine will get one when it becomes available: Lawrence Wong
The Economic Development Board is in talks with pharmaceutical companies on manufacturing vaccines in Singapore.
Singapore ranks 4th-safest place amid Covid-19 pandemic: Study
The top spot went to Switzerland followed by Germany and Israel.
Various factors at play in decisions to lift lockdowns across the world
Each country has to assess its resources and trade-offs to save both lives and livelihoods.
Family of Chinese migrant worker who died did not know he had Covid-19
Mr Wu Liyou, 41, who had worked in Singapore for the past 10 years, became the youngest person in Singapore to succumb to Covid-19 last Thursday.
askST: How new token and app will address privacy concerns
The TraceTogether Token will be issued from the second half of this month, while the updated TraceTogether app was rolled out last week.
WHO official downplays comments on coronavirus transmission by asymptomatic cases
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said her comments referred to two to three studies that have been published and "that’s a very small subset of studies".
George Floyd’s life celebrated at funeral, family calls for justice
George Floyd was extolled as a “gentle giant” and a symbol of the oppressed’s struggle for justice.
Latest uni rankings out amid calls for halt due to Covid-19
Quacquarelli Symonds' list sees NUS stay in 11th place globally while NTU slips to 13th.
Concerns over fate of Petronas as Malaysian government moves to shore up political support
Mr Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin was reassigned as chairman of the country's national carrier Malaysia Airlines.
#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Explore ST podcasts, make tasty oxtail stew and more
The Straits Times has several podcasts touching on a wide range of topics, such as sports and health.