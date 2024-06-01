Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 1, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Marcos sets ‘red line’ with Beijing over South China Sea
Manila and Beijing have had heated stand-offs over their competing claims in the South China Sea.
S’pore, US sign new defence innovation pact to tap tech like AI
The MOU will enable both countries to leverage emerging tech to address ongoing security challenges.
F-35 fighter jets, drones among next-gen tech for future FPDA drills
The FPDA will venture into building capabilities in “non-conventional” fields as well, said Dr Ng Eng Hen.
S’pore names 9 entities critical to national security under new investment law
Can Singapore be fertile ground for farming?
Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to accept it
Hamas has said it is ready for a “complete agreement”, including an exchange of hostages and prisoners, if Israel stops the war.
Rise in credit card and other unsecured debt in S’pore even as card billings fall
As new Covid-19 variants hit us, is there a need to panic?
Most of us are now better equipped to handle the mutating virus. But we still need to be vigilant.