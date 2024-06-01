Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 1, 2024

Updated
Jun 01, 2024, 07:32 AM
Published
Jun 01, 2024, 07:29 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Marcos sets ‘red line’ with Beijing over South China Sea

Manila and Beijing have had heated stand-offs over their competing claims in the South China Sea.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore, US sign new defence innovation pact to tap tech like AI

The MOU will enable both countries to leverage emerging tech to address ongoing security challenges.

READ MORE HERE

F-35 fighter jets, drones among next-gen tech for future FPDA drills

The FPDA will venture into building capabilities in “non-conventional” fields as well, said Dr Ng Eng Hen.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore names 9 entities critical to national security under new investment law

Other companies in the list include units of Sembcorp and ST Engineering.

READ MORE HERE

Can Singapore be fertile ground for farming?

The farming sector has taken a hit with a spate of farm closures in recent months.

READ MORE HERE

Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to accept it

Hamas has said it is ready for a “complete agreement”, including an exchange of hostages and prisoners, if Israel stops the war.

READ MORE HERE

Rise in credit card and other unsecured debt in S’pore even as card billings fall

The growth in credit card debt contributed to an increase in personal loans.

READ MORE HERE

As new Covid-19 variants hit us, is there a need to panic?

Most of us are now better equipped to handle the mutating virus. But we still need to be vigilant.

READ MORE HERE

With musical trucks and chargeable trash bags, Taiwan reduces rubbish, ups recycling rate

Taiwanese children learn how to sort trash from the time they are in Primary 1.

READ MORE HERE

New permanent secretary for transport development among slew of appointment changes

A slew of changes in permanent secretary appointments takes effect on July 1.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top