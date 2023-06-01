Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 1, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Some BTO flats in HDB’s August launch within walking distance of Kallang or Commonwealth MRT station
The Kallang-Whampoa project that is near Kallang MRT station will have about 1,140 units of two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats.
Waiting time to enter flat portal for May BTO sales launch reduced from 2 hours to 20 minutes: HDB
The waiting time ranged from three minutes to 20 minutes on Wednesday morning, HDB said.
The Straits Times wins 51 awards in global competition recognising the best in visual storytelling
The coveted gold award – a first for ST Digital – went to the visual storytelling project, Going beyond the label: Is your eco-friendly shirt really green?
CPIB investigates Seatrium, formerly Sembcorp Marine, for alleged corruption in Brazil
In March, Sembcorp Marine said its wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary was being probed for alleged “irregularities” by the authorities there.
Nepali sherpa saves Malaysian climber in rare Everest ‘death zone’ rescue
Mr Gelje Sherpa was guiding a client to the summit when he saw the Malaysian climber clinging to a rope and shivering from extreme cold.
Physiotherapists at TTSH emergency department reduce wait time and staff workload
The department there is the busiest in Singapore, handling about 132,000 cases a year.
Can employers pay you less if you insist on remote working?
A blueprint outlining expectations, work procedures, performance appraisal and training can take the sting out of flexible work arrangements, says the writer.
Former US V-P Mike Pence plans to launch presidential campaign on June 7 in Iowa
Mr Pence’s move will put a spotlight on his deep personal rift with one-time boss Donald Trump.
Couple sue neighbours for trespass over renovation of landed house, awarded $3,380 in damages
The owners of the two houses lived in peace for more than a decade until renovation work on one unit resulted in a dispute.
Sold out in Singapore: Post-pandemic concert spending in full force
With the worst of the pandemic over, audiences from Singapore and abroad have snapped up tickets to upcoming concerts here.