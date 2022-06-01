Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, June 1.

Why are HDB BTO application rates so high? What does your queue number say about your chances?

The overall number of applications per flat went up from 2.6 times in 2018 to 5.5 times in 2021.

'I have to space out phone calls as I can get breathless': How long Covid could mean long rehab

Some doctors report seeing a greater demand for post-Covid-19 medical services.

After two months, a scarred Shanghai's Covid-19 lockdown ends

Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents can now freely leave home, return to work, use public transport and drive their cars.

Most shoppers comfortable with frozen chicken or alternative meats

Most said they would buy only what they need and are comfortable switching to frozen poultry or other meats ahead of Malaysia's export ban on fresh chicken that kicks in today.

E-vaporiser cases jump to more than 7,500 in 2021, with nearly 4,700 users caught

The number of e-vaporiser cases handled by the HSA has gone up from 1,565 cases in 2017 to 7,593 last year.

As S'pore takes quantum computing leap, its tech workforce needs a skill boost

The nation can level up from its current base of more than 200,000 tech professionals, and its education system can continue to keep pace with the latest tech advances.

Centrepoint kids and Yaohan: Book captures S'pore's 1980s 'mall generation'

Author describes book as heritage project that captures Singapore's post-independence, contemporary history largely set in the 1980s.

Some funeral parlours ban LED wreaths over safety concerns and power outages

But companies selling the items say business has not been hit as most wakes they supply to are at HDB void decks.

Football: No room for mistakes, says Hariss ahead of Lions' Asian Cup qualifiers

Three games stand between Singapore and a historic berth at the Asian Cup.

In bad taste? National Crime Prevention Council removes Amber Heard meme

Such jokes and memes about the Depp-Heard trial can harm survivors of domestic violence, gender advocacy group Aware warned.

