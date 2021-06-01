Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, June 1.

2 more workers at Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare test positive for Covid-19, bringing cluster's total to 9

Four new cases have been linked to the cluster involving cleaners at Changi Business Park.

Good moves to protect Singaporeans against Covid-19, but some tweaks may be in order

It's a pity that Singapore has decided to let schoolchildren jump the queue, before adults younger than 40 years are vaccinated, says Salma Khalik.

Students to register for Covid-19 vaccination from June 1: All you need to know about the exercise

Students will be invited to sign up for vaccination slots from June 1.

S'pore will take risk-based approach in allowing overseas travel in coming months: Lawrence Wong

If the situation improves in more countries, S'pore can open up more with these places, he added.

Residents in Yishun, Hougang HDB blocks face Covid-19 tests as viral fragments found in wastewater

The mandatory tests will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

People prepare for a tough time during full Covid-19 lockdown in Malaysia

Only essential businesses, such as food and beverage outlets, banking and e-commerce, are allowed.

Sota to investigate after now-deactivated Instagram account named alleged sexual offenders

Among those accused are a local musician and at least one teacher from the School of the Arts.

Telok Blangah 4-room BTO flats see overwhelming demand; over 28 first-time applicants for each unit

Rush for HDB sales exercise's most expensive units contributed to one of highest application rates in recent years.

Santa Barbara, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home town in the sun-kissed American Riviera

It is a place crawling with celebrities, with the likes of talk-show host Oprah Winfrey.

Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Make your own kombucha, enjoy steamed yellow croaker and more

Succumb to the brew-it-yourself kombucha trend that seems to be taking over the restless on Instagram.

