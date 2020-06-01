Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 1

Covid-19 testing completed for nursing home residents and staff
Parkway Parade shopping centre has also been added to the MOH's list of public places visited by local community cases while they were infected.
S'pore agrees to final extension of KL-S'pore HSR project suspension till Dec 31 at Malaysia's request
Malaysia has requested a 7-month extension to allow both sides to discuss some changes it would like to propose for the project.
New office to drive digitalisation nationwide and reach out to seniors, hawkers
1,000 digital ambassadors will be recruited by the end of June to help stallholders and seniors learn how to use digital tools.
'I can't breathe' becomes anthem of despair for black Americans
The riots that followed the death of an unarmed black man exposed once again the racial fault lines the US has yet to adequately address.
SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two Nasa astronauts to International Space Station
It marked the first time that commercially developed space vehicles have carried Americans into orbit.
S'porean with breast cancer returns home from US after 26-hour air ambulance flight
The flight back to Seletar Airport by air ambulance was the only option for Ms Lerine Liu as commercial flights had been cancelled due to the pandemic.
National blood stocks down by a third as donations fall amid pandemic
As of last Friday, available stocks of blood type AB-, AB+ and A+ were at critical levels and A-and O-were at low levels.
No ERP charges for all gantries until at least June 28: LTA
New pricing, if any, will be imposed from June 29 at gantries.
Singaporean man divorces wife of 45 years over company she kept - cats
One cat even urinated on his face while he was sleeping.
#Stayhome guide for Monday: Cook ram-don for an instant perk-me-up, document Covid-19 in S'pore and more
Tired of the same old instant noodles?