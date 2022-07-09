Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 9.
Assassination of Shinzo Abe raises questions about security for VIPs in Japan
Shooting of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe: How it happened
We look at how Mr Abe, 67, was mortally wounded by a man with a shotgun in Nara in western Japan.
Fatal shooting of Shinzo Abe: History of political assassinations and attempts in Japan
Mr Shinzo Abe is the first prime minister - sitting or former - to be assassinated in post-war Japan.
World leaders, friends mourn killing of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
More economic pain to come? What's still ahead for 2022
As the world grapples with uncertainty amid war, inflation and slower economic growth, Asian Insider examines the outlook for stocks, property and jobs for the rest of 2022.
Insured patients with IP riders can now choose from potentially more than 1,000 specialists
Fourth monkeypox case confirmed in Singapore
An imported infection, the patient is a 30-year-old Indian national who lives in Singapore and recently returned from Germany.
Felicia Teo's death: Lawyers file for her friend to receive full acquittal of murder charge
If granted, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee cannot be charged again with the same offence.
When drinking in K-dramas becomes a problem in reality
Depictions of alcohol use mirror the deeply entrenched drinking culture, but public views are shifting.
Inspection Gadgets: Software that allows users to 'see through' the earth
In recent years, the race to fine-tune inspection technology for buildings, roads and infrastructure is on, amid increasing urbanisation worldwide.