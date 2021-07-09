Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 9.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin digs in after Umno pulls support
Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia said Umno's decision "had no effect on the workings of government".
Royal role back in spotlight as Muhyiddin's majority in doubt
The Malaysia Premier needs to demonstrate to the King that he still commands a simple majority in Parliament.
Teething issues, concerns over penalties as F&B businesses gear up for Covid-19 testing
Several expressed concern over fallout for the beleaguered sector if testing standards are not met.
Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators after Japan declares Covid-19 emergency
Until this week, officials have insisted they could organise the Games safely with some fans.
Investors in Envy 'nickel trading scheme' may have to return gains of $119.7m
Some of the 424 investors have agreed in principle to do so, said the interim judicial manager.
Covid-19 cluster linked to chef working at Changi Prison Complex kitchen closed
All 13 inmates who contracted Covid-19 have recovered.
Pfizer plans to request FDA nod for Covid-19 vaccine booster in August
Early data shows a booster can sharply increase protection against the coronavirus.
Thai residents turn to Phuket sandbox scheme for a quarantine-free route home
Thai nationals and expats are using the scheme to avoid a mandatory two-week quarantine rule.
Talking to Covid-19 contact tracer was like 'chicken talking to duck': Chinese national on trial
Chinese national Shi Sha said she had difficulty communicating with the officer.
10 TikTok beauty hacks you shouldn't try at home
An aesthetic doctor and veteran make-up artist weigh in on 10 popular beauty hacks.