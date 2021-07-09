Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 9.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin digs in after Umno pulls support

Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia said Umno's decision "had no effect on the workings of government".

READ MORE HERE

Royal role back in spotlight as Muhyiddin's majority in doubt

The Malaysia Premier needs to demonstrate to the King that he still commands a simple majority in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Teething issues, concerns over penalties as F&B businesses gear up for Covid-19 testing

Several expressed concern over fallout for the beleaguered sector if testing standards are not met.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators after Japan declares Covid-19 emergency

Until this week, officials have insisted they could organise the Games safely with some fans.

READ MORE HERE

Investors in Envy 'nickel trading scheme' may have to return gains of $119.7m

Some of the 424 investors have agreed in principle to do so, said the interim judicial manager.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 cluster linked to chef working at Changi Prison Complex kitchen closed

All 13 inmates who contracted Covid-19 have recovered.

READ MORE HERE

Pfizer plans to request FDA nod for Covid-19 vaccine booster in August

Early data shows a booster can sharply increase protection against the coronavirus.

READ MORE HERE

Thai residents turn to Phuket sandbox scheme for a quarantine-free route home

Thai nationals and expats are using the scheme to avoid a mandatory two-week quarantine rule.

READ MORE HERE

Talking to Covid-19 contact tracer was like 'chicken talking to duck': Chinese national on trial

Chinese national Shi Sha said she had difficulty communicating with the officer.

READ MORE HERE

10 TikTok beauty hacks you shouldn't try at home

An aesthetic doctor and veteran make-up artist weigh in on 10 popular beauty hacks.

READ MORE HERE