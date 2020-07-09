Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 9.

Worldwide coronavirus tally hits 12 million cases with over 547,000 deaths

The United States accounts for a quarter of the infections and is still setting daily records.

Singapore secures three of top five South-east Asia deals despite Covid-19 slowdown

There were 141 such deals worth US$1.4 billion (S$1.95 billion) in the region in the three months to March 31.

7 more worker dorms cleared of Covid-19 patients

MOH also announced that a 69-year-old Singaporean man who had a history of medical problems died on Tuesday.

Long-term effects of Covid-19 infection being studied in Singapore

Numerous studies worldwide have found that the disease can wreak havoc on almost every organ, including the kidneys, liver, heart and brain.

An 'October surprise' possible as Trump is open to meeting Kim, but doubts remain

US President Donald Trump seems keen to meet his "good friend", North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, again.

Jostling begins in Malaysia's ruling pact amid bickering over Muhyiddin remaining PM after next poll

The leaders are split on whether Mr Muhyiddin should continue to be prime minister if Perikatan Nasional wins.

US will act to deny China access to Americans' data, says Mike Pompeo

Mr Pompeo said the US evaluation was not focused on a particular company but that it was a matter of national security.

Over 50 dead as rain pounds Japan; more floods and landslides expected

At least 80,000 rescue workers have been deployed in a desperate effort to reach stranded survivors.

100 nurses lauded for exceptional performance

The recipients of the MOH award are also recognised for their contributions to raising the nursing profession.

#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Learn how to reduce food waste, make pandan leaf-wrapped chicken and more

Watch celebrities compete to reduce food waste by identifying weird vegetables and creating cool recipes from food scraps.

