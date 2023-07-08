Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 8, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Gang fights 2.0: How social media is being used to recruit members and threaten rivals
Insight investigates how social media platforms are being used by gangs in Singapore.
US to give Ukraine cluster munitions in $1 billion aid package
Kyiv expects them to have an “extraordinary psycho-emotional impact” on Russian forces.
LTA gives early look at seven new stations along eastern stretch of TEL
Apex court finds Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang liable for control failures in AHTC, but not Pritam
The WP chief was not given the chance to defend himself against this claim, the Court of Appeal said.
DBS expects its property-related foreclosures to remain in low single digit until end-2023
DBS’ experience ties in with overall picture on foreclosures in Singapore’s property market.
Singapore should not be a welfare state but a welfare society: Tharman
Self-reliance remains core, but Singapore also needs solidarity and social empathy, he said.
MOH agency IHiS, Microsoft to develop AI tool to help healthcare workers in Singapore
The generative AI tool will automate some healthcare tasks, so workers can better focus on caring for patients.
Dead fish surface off Raffles Marina after drop in water quality due to Tuas chemical facility fire
NEA is analysing samples of “pungent brown water” in a canal near Tuas West Drive, which discharges into the sea.
Malaysia state polls: Young voters could send Anwar a wake-up call
The 6.9 million mostly young new voters largely swung towards rival Perikatan Nasional at the November 2022 GE.
Kit Chan, Mavis Hee and more to perform at free National Day concert at Gardens by the Bay
It will also feature Joanna Dong, Shak, The Freshman, MICappella and Suthasini Rajendran.