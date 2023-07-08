Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 8, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Gang fights 2.0: How social media is being used to recruit members and threaten rivals

Insight investigates how social media platforms are being used by gangs in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

US to give Ukraine cluster munitions in $1 billion aid package

Kyiv expects them to have an “extraordinary psycho-emotional impact” on Russian forces.

READ MORE HERE

LTA gives early look at seven new stations along eastern stretch of TEL

These stations will open in 2024, says LTA.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Apex court finds Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang liable for control failures in AHTC, but not Pritam

The WP chief was not given the chance to defend himself against this claim, the Court of Appeal said.

READ MORE HERE

DBS expects its property-related foreclosures to remain in low single digit until end-2023

DBS’ experience ties in with overall picture on foreclosures in Singapore’s property market.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore should not be a welfare state but a welfare society: Tharman

Self-reliance remains core, but Singapore also needs solidarity and social empathy, he said.

READ MORE HERE

MOH agency IHiS, Microsoft to develop AI tool to help healthcare workers in Singapore

The generative AI tool will automate some healthcare tasks, so workers can better focus on caring for patients.

READ MORE HERE

Dead fish surface off Raffles Marina after drop in water quality due to Tuas chemical facility fire

NEA is analysing samples of “pungent brown water” in a canal near Tuas West Drive, which discharges into the sea.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia state polls: Young voters could send Anwar a wake-up call

The 6.9 million mostly young new voters largely swung towards rival Perikatan Nasional at the November 2022 GE.

READ MORE HERE

Kit Chan, Mavis Hee and more to perform at free National Day concert at Gardens by the Bay

It will also feature Joanna Dong, Shak, The Freshman, MICappella and Suthasini Rajendran.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top