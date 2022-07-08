Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 8.

Shredded reputation leads to Boris Johnson's nasty fall

Mr Johnson was always his own worst enemy. After less than three years, he is now leaving office a broken man.

READ MORE HERE

A new page in relations: World leaders react to Boris Johnson's resignation

Mr Johnson divided opinion on the world stage, eliciting strong reactions from many countries and their leaders.

READ MORE HERE

First candidate launches leadership bid after Britain's PM Boris Johnson resigns

British Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said he wanted to bring together a "broad coalition" for a "clean start". The timetable to nominate Johnson's replacement will be set out next week.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore confirms another imported case of monkeypox

The patient is a 36-year-old male Indian national who lives in Singapore and had recently returned from the US.

READ MORE HERE

Should S'poreans worry about monkeypox?

MOH currently does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox because the risk to the general public is low.

READ MORE HERE

Sharp rise in deaths, marginal rise in number of babies born in 2021 amid Covid-19 pandemic

Experts said the pressure on the healthcare system caused by the pandemic may have contributed to the rise in the number of deaths.

READ MORE HERE

Pump prices in S'pore fall for all grades of fuel; 92-octane now closer to $3

Price cuts of between 12 cents and 29 cents a litre were posted across the five brands.

READ MORE HERE

G-20 foreign ministers meet in Bali amid Ukraine war and its global repercussions

Top envoys from the US, Russia and China are among those attending meetings in person.

READ MORE HERE

Worker dies in forklift accident at Choa Chu Kang BTO site; 29 workplace deaths so far this year

It is the third fatal workplace accident at a BTO project site since start of the year, and the fourth involving a forklift.

READ MORE HERE

Menswear mania at Paris Fashion Week

Menswear is experiencing a renaissance. Here are some tips on how to best rock the looks on the streets.

READ MORE HERE

