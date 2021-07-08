Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 8.

Umno withdraws support for Malaysia PM Muhyiddin, calls for his resignation

Umno's president said a new PM should be installed to manage the Covid-19 pandemic until an election can be called.

Differentiation still needed for Sinovac Covid-19 jab recipients, may be removed as more are vaccinated

Currently, individuals who have received the Sinovac vaccine are not included in the national vaccination tally.

New Covid-19 cluster in S'pore with 4 cases

Two other cases reported on Wednesday are currently unlinked.

CPF members' balances, interest earned hit record high last year

More people sought to tap the benefits of the CPF last year to stretch their savings.

Fall in marriages and divorces in Singapore last year due to Covid-19 pandemic

Circuit breaker restrictions and safe management measures affected thousands of couples planning to marry.

Free disposable masks, mouth spray from Temasek Foundation after Singapore's National Day

Stay Prepared is an initiative by the foundation to help prepare communities for emergencies such as Covid-19.

Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google, claiming bias

He is alleging that the tech giants silence conservative viewpoints.

Canadian who robbed StanChart bank in S'pore gets 5 years' jail, 6 strokes of the cane

The Singapore Government is working to fulfil the assurance given to UK that he will not be caned.

13 prisoners file civil case against AG over forwarded personal letters

The plaintiffs, mostly drug offenders, also include former policeman Iskandar Rahmat.

What is sudden cardiac arrest and can it be prevented?

Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

