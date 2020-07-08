Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 8

Four party leaders answer 5 questions on key election issues in ST video series
Why should Singaporeans vote for them? Hear what the leaders of Singapore's four largest political parties have to say.
Candidates focus on families, jobs and amenities on Day 5 of constituency broadcasts
Candidates in Pioneer, Potong Pasir, Punggol West, Radin Mas, Sembawang and Sengkang discussed their plans.
Stakes are high for Workers' Party in Aljunied GRC
With former WP chief Low Thia Khiang having handed the reins to his successor Pritam Singh two years ago, the election will be seen as a referendum on the younger man's leadership.
New Sengkang GRC springs some surprises
The battle hots up as PAP and WP scramble to get swing voters on their side.
Paul Tambyah not optimistic about opposition's election chances
He said that while no one opposition party is contesting more than one-third of the seats, they are hoping they can win enough seats together.
GE2020: Guide to Singapore election
As Singapore prepares to head to the polls on July 10, here are some frequently asked questions about the general election answered.
Coronavirus: Four students and school teacher among new cases in the community
The students are from Bedok View Secondary School, East Spring Primary School, Jurong West Primary School and Jurong West Secondary School, while the teacher is from Assumption Pathway School.
US formally starts withdrawal from WHO
US President Donald Trump made good on threats to deprive the UN body of its top funding source over its response to the coronavirus.
SGH's head of general surgery dead at 48
Dr Jeremy Ng was said to have died of cardiac arrest.
#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Watch natural history videos, make fuss-free mentaiko pasta and more
The top 10 most incredible natural history moments from BBC Earth have been compiled into a handy video on its YouTube channel.