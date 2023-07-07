Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 7, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US Treasury chief Yellen kicks off China visit with hardly any optimism in the air
The US seeks healthy economic competition and better communication with China, she tweeted soon after her arrival.
PSP takes down ‘sia suay’ video on Ridout Road saga, apologises
It comes after Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had said they were in breach of parliamentary rules.
SPH Media to work with world press association on review of media metrics
Organisation will also boost risk management, work on internal controls and review risk culture.
Parliament pays tribute and bids farewell to Tharman, NMPs
Mr Tharman will step down from his posts and resign from the PAP today to run for the Singapore presidency.
Where to find the ‘hot’ resale condo units
Monkey business at Punggol Settlement: Nuisance to restaurants, amusement to patrons
Restaurant owners said the monkeys generally do not disturb diners and leave patrons alone.
Girl, 5, allegedly confined and murdered by father: 10-minute video of past assault shown in court
Over 460 victims lost at least $480k to concert ticket scams since January
Scammers would provide screenshots of fake tickets when asked for proof of authenticity.
Taylor Swift fans queueing for tickets told to leave SingPost outlets inside malls when they close
First K-pop international high school to open in Singapore
It is a collaboration with the alma mater of K-pop idols such as BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jisoo.