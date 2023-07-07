Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 7, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

US Treasury chief Yellen kicks off China visit with hardly any optimism in the air

The US seeks healthy economic competition and better communication with China, she tweeted soon after her arrival.

PSP takes down ‘sia suay’ video on Ridout Road saga, apologises

It comes after Leader of the House Indranee Rajah had said they were in breach of parliamentary rules.

SPH Media to work with world press association on review of media metrics

Organisation will also boost risk management, work on internal controls and review risk culture.

Parliament pays tribute and bids farewell to Tharman, NMPs

Mr Tharman will step down from his posts and resign from the PAP today to run for the Singapore presidency.

Where to find the ‘hot’ resale condo units

Condominiums in the suburbs, especially the big units, are in greatest demand now.

Monkey business at Punggol Settlement: Nuisance to restaurants, amusement to patrons

Restaurant owners said the monkeys generally do not disturb diners and leave patrons alone.

Girl, 5, allegedly confined and murdered by father: 10-minute video of past assault shown in court

The video from her stepmother's phone was played during the trial.

Over 460 victims lost at least $480k to concert ticket scams since January

Scammers would provide screenshots of fake tickets when asked for proof of authenticity.

Taylor Swift fans queueing for tickets told to leave SingPost outlets inside malls when they close

For outlets located outside malls, the process was simpler.

First K-pop international high school to open in Singapore

It is a collaboration with the alma mater of K-pop idols such as BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Jisoo.

