Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 7

Malaysian man confirmed as S'pore's first local monkeypox case
The man, whose condition is stable, is currently hospitalised at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.
Singapore riding current Covid-19 wave without heightened measures: Ong Ye Kung
This means healthcare workers have primarily shouldered the burden, said the health minister at the Nurses' Merit Award event on July 6.
British PM Boris Johnson refuses to quit, fires key Cabinet minister Michael Gove in fight back
He has suffered an avalanche of resignations from his government that is unprecedented in recent British political history.
'I felt scared but I could not fight back': Security officer who was assaulted outside Giant hypermart
It was the first time Mr Sures Perumal had been attacked at work in a decade as a security officer in Singapore.
Say goodbye to subsidised rides, meal deliveries and cheap home loans
Are the online-shopping, latte-sipping bourgeois yuppies of her generation finally getting some kind of financial comeuppance, asks opinion editor Grace Ho.
Fewer men have wives less educated than them as expectations change
The proportion of Singapore men with wives less educated than them fell from 16.3% of marriages in 2011 to 12.3% last year.
Para-sports: Swimmers Yip Pin Xiu, Toh Wei Soong claim top honours at S'pore Disability Sports Awards
The pandemic posed all sorts of challenges, but that did not stop Singapore swimmers from breakthroughs at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Police investigating fight in Beach Road involving a man and woman
A one-minute video circulating on social media showed the man and the woman kicking and shouting at each other on the side of a road.
Australia transforms into a nation of immigrants
Golf: Sentosa's Serapong gets highest ranking of No. 55 on world's greatest courses
