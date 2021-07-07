Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 7.

Jobs created for local PMEs outstrip rise in EPs in finance, infocomm: Tan See Leng

From 2005 to 2020, the finance and infocomm sectors accounted for 40% of increase in EPs handed out to professionals, the Minister for Manpower said in a ministerial statement in Parliament.

PSP 'fully supports' FTAs, but disagrees that Ceca offers net benefits to S'poreans

PSP's Mr Leong Mun Wai said what the party is concerned about is "what price we are paying" for the FTAs.

Misunderstandings over Ceca could've been nipped in the bud if Govt released more data earlier: Pritam

More info may have helped to prevent discussion on Ceca moving towards xenophobia, he adds.

Students excused from physical activity for one week after getting Covid-19 vaccine: MOE

Teachers are currently checking on the vaccination status of students before the start of physical activities.

'I have no guilty conscience': Iranian couple allegedly murdered 2 children, son-in-law

The victims were drugged, suffocated, stabbed and then dismembered, authorities said.

Dorm resident among 2 locally transmitted unlinked Covid-19 cases, first since June 14

MOH has closed two clusters, including the one linked to Atatcutz Singapore, a barbershop in Bedok.

International students at NTU will be guaranteed accommodation

Foreign students who are existing or returning hall residents would be given priority on an "exceptional basis".

Over 167,000 oximeters given out on first day, collection exercise will run till Aug 5

But some who came to claim the devices without a leaflet were turned away.

Malaysian business groups warn of mass unemployment as Covid-19 lockdown stretches on

The coalition said it would be counterproductive to overcome Covid-19 if Malaysians were to "die of starvation".

Pandemic weight losers: Operations manager lost 53kg, public servant lost 20kg

At his heaviest, Bryan Lim, who is 1.8m tall, weighed 161kg.

