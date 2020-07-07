Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 7

Opposition has not offered ideas to tackle outbreak, says PM Lee
The opposition has shown no recognition that the country is facing the crisis of a generation, he said at his online Fullerton rally.
Opposition leaders say they have not ignored Covid-19
They pointed out the parts of their plans that are related to the crisis and reiterated their objections to having an election during a pandemic.
Battle for the mind and heart of the middle-ground voter
A less emotive election campaign this time around sees intense focus on issues, with parties offering voters a rich buffet of ideas to chew over.
Jobs, big projects, and MP's role in focus on Day 4 of constituency broadcasts
Candidates for Marsiling-Yew Tee, Marymount, Mountbatten, Nee Soon and Pasir Ris-Punggol discussed their plans and views on key issues.
The battle for new SMC Punggol West
The PAP incumbent Sun Xueling is up against Workers' Party's new face Tan Chen Chen in the newly created single-member constituency.
GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today
What are the e-rallies to watch today?
Coronavirus: Orchard Road malls, Jewel among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious
The average number of new daily cases in the community has increased to 12 per day in the past week, from an average of seven cases per day in the week before that.
10,000 seniors get first batch of TraceTogether tokens
Recipients include those who are living on their own, have poor family support, are physically frail, or do not own or use digital devices.
Malaysia's opposition reaffirms Anwar Ibrahim as PM candidate, but open to talks with others
Datuk Seri Anwar initially did not have the support of his PH allies Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara.
#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Create watercolour artworks, make golden bean curd puffs and more
July is World Watercolor Month, a global charity event to raise awareness for arts education.