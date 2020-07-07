Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 7

Opposition has not offered ideas to tackle outbreak, says PM Lee

The opposition has shown no recognition that the country is facing the crisis of a generation, he said at his online Fullerton rally.

READ MORE HERE

Opposition leaders say they have not ignored Covid-19

They pointed out the parts of their plans that are related to the crisis and reiterated their objections to having an election during a pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Battle for the mind and heart of the middle-ground voter

A less emotive election campaign this time around sees intense focus on issues, with parties offering voters a rich buffet of ideas to chew over.

READ MORE HERE

Jobs, big projects, and MP's role in focus on Day 4 of constituency broadcasts

Candidates for Marsiling-Yew Tee, Marymount, Mountbatten, Nee Soon and Pasir Ris-Punggol discussed their plans and views on key issues.

READ MORE HERE

The battle for new SMC Punggol West

The PAP incumbent Sun Xueling is up against Workers' Party's new face Tan Chen Chen in the newly created single-member constituency.

READ MORE HERE

GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today

What are the e-rallies to watch today?

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Orchard Road malls, Jewel among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious

The average number of new daily cases in the community has increased to 12 per day in the past week, from an average of seven cases per day in the week before that.

READ MORE HERE

10,000 seniors get first batch of TraceTogether tokens

Recipients include those who are living on their own, have poor family support, are physically frail, or do not own or use digital devices.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's opposition reaffirms Anwar Ibrahim as PM candidate, but open to talks with others

Datuk Seri Anwar initially did not have the support of his PH allies Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara.

READ MORE HERE

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Create watercolour artworks, make golden bean curd puffs and more

July is World Watercolor Month, a global charity event to raise awareness for arts education.

READ MORE HERE