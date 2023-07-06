Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 6, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New law passed to remove online content that is criminal or harmful
Parliament rejects PSP motion to abolish GRC system
GRCs are a safeguard that ensures Parliament is multiracial, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said.
PSP’s Leong Mun Wai asked to apologise, remove ‘sia suay’ video on Ridout Road saga
It gave a false and misleading impression that the Ridout Road issue was not fully aired in Parliament, said Indranee Rajah.
Singapore set to transform healthcare system to cater to rapidly ageing population
It will begin with Healthier SG which kicks off this month, said Singapore’s chief scientist Professor Tan Chorh Chuan at the plenary session for the World Congress on Dermatology.
Pop diva Coco Lee, who has been battling depression, dies at age 48
Singapore adjusts tax incentives for family offices, which must also do more to boost local hires
SFOs which apply for tax incentive will need to hire at least one investment professional who is a non-family member.
Five-year-old allegedly murdered by father was confined to toilet and let out for meals, court told
The girl and her younger brother were let out when their father and stepmother needed to use the toilet.
Uncertain future for Johnny Gurkha
As traditional recruitment opportunities dwindle, will the famed Nepalese fighters look to other places, like Russia, asks associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Mdada customers still waiting for items, refunds despite firm’s aim to settle matters by June
Jokowi’s ‘low-key’ visit to Australia marks a welcome calm between neighbours with chequered past
The visit demonstrated that the relationship is currently free of the mistrust and diplomatic rifts that have marred it in the past.