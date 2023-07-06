Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 6, 2023

New law passed to remove online content that is criminal or harmful

The Bill makes special provisions for scams and malicious cyber activities.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament rejects PSP motion to abolish GRC system

GRCs are a safeguard that ensures Parliament is multiracial, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said.

READ MORE HERE

PSP’s Leong Mun Wai asked to apologise, remove ‘sia suay’ video on Ridout Road saga

It gave a false and misleading impression that the Ridout Road issue was not fully aired in Parliament, said Indranee Rajah.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore set to transform healthcare system to cater to rapidly ageing population

It will begin with Healthier SG which kicks off this month, said Singapore’s chief scientist Professor Tan Chorh Chuan at the plenary session for the World Congress on Dermatology.

READ MORE HERE

Pop diva Coco Lee, who has been battling depression, dies at age 48

Her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months, said her sisters.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore adjusts tax incentives for family offices, which must also do more to boost local hires

SFOs which apply for tax incentive will need to hire at least one investment professional who is a non-family member.

READ MORE HERE

Five-year-old allegedly murdered by father was confined to toilet and let out for meals, court told

The girl and her younger brother were let out when their father and stepmother needed to use the toilet.

READ MORE HERE

Uncertain future for Johnny Gurkha

As traditional recruitment opportunities dwindle, will the famed Nepalese fighters look to other places, like Russia, asks associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Mdada customers still waiting for items, refunds despite firm’s aim to settle matters by June

Case said it received 50 complaints between Jan 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Jokowi’s ‘low-key’ visit to Australia marks a welcome calm between neighbours with chequered past

The visit demonstrated that the relationship is currently free of the mistrust and diplomatic rifts that have marred it in the past.

READ MORE HERE

