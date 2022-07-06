Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 6.

Curbs on hospital and residential care home visits as Covid-19 cases rise

The adjustment to visitor numbers will take place over a period of 4 weeks from Thursday to Aug 3.

More athletes may be allowed time off during NS, but they must complete duties satisfactorily

Defence Minister Ng Eng noted that no athlete has asked to be exempted from NS duties, including those who have competed in recent events.

Salaries of teachers, counsellors and other MOE officers being reviewed: Chan Chun Sing

The last two salary reviews for teachers were in October 2015 and September 2012.

Cost of living again on the agenda

For the second time this week, cost-of-living challenges were raised in Parliament.

Security Association condemns 'sickening' assault of officer who told man to put on mask

Alleged assailant shouted vulgarities at the security officer, shoved and punched him.

Can British PM Boris Johnson be forced out, and how is a successor chosen?

Britain's finance and health ministers, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, have resigned in what could be the final blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership.

Chicago mass shooting suspect charged with seven murder counts, planned attack for weeks

He made his getaway in women's clothes to blend in with the panic-stricken crowd after firing more than 70 rounds from a rooftop.

Global resort chain Club Med's roller-coaster ride amid the pandemic and after

Like the rest of the hospitality industry, Club Med, which owns 71 resorts around the world, was massively impacted during the pandemic.

Robot helpers who talk to patients, deliver medicines and give massages

Pepper, a robot deployed in CGH wards, can demonstrate simple movements for exercise and respond to audio cues in English.

True fitness group wins lawsuit against founder and ex-CEO over closures

He had mismanaged the closures of its operations in Malaysia and Thailand in 2017.

