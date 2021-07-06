Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 6.

Nearly 1 in 3 HDB blocks hit ethnic quota limits, shows relevance of EIP today: Desmond Lee

It serves an important function to ensure neighbourhoods remain inclusive and diverse.

Ethnic housing policy should be abolished, but not before S'pore reaches race-neutral state: WP's Pritam Singh

He was speaking towards the end of a 30-minute debate with Minister Desmond Lee on the policy.

Over 17,000 in S'pore received Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine; 2 non-serious adverse events reported

Currently, those who wish to take Sinovac's vaccine may do so only at certain private healthcare providers.

New Covid-19 cluster declared; more cases added to CGH and Henderson Crescent clusters

The cluster linked to the MINDSville@Napiri in Hougang has closed.

SIA flight from Copenhagen to S'pore diverted to Moscow after flight attendant suffers stroke

The cabin crew member was taken to the nearest hospital where he was assessed by doctors.

Development works at Pedra Branca, including land reclamation, to begin later this year: MND

The planned development is to enhance maritime safety and security and improve search and rescue capabilities in the area.

Malaysia's latest Covid-19 lockdown beset by policy missteps, lack of testing, say experts

Meaningful non-lockdown measures are also needed, says health policy consultant.

Drone wars - when machines battle machines

In the air or underwater, ever more adaptable drones are increasingly being sought after by countries and non-state actors worldwide, says Jonathan Eyal.

Composers of NDP 2021 theme song overwhelmed by positive response online

The song has garnered over 400,000 views on YouTube since its release last Friday.

Midday getaway: Daycations take off as more book hotel rooms for a quick escape

For the properties, it is a chance to boost occupancy rates while borders remain shut.

