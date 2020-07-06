Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 6.
Coronavirus: 2-year-old Singaporean girl among 18 new community cases
The 17 other community cases reported on Sunday comprise five Singaporeans and permanent residents, two work pass holders and 10 work permit holders.
WP using fear of opposition wipeout to sway voters, says DPM Heng
WP has said the PAP would still have a "strong mandate" even if the opposition won one-third of the seats.
WP candidate Raeesah Khan apologises for 'insensitive' remarks in posts
She said she did not mean to cause social division with her remarks, but had wanted to raise awareness about the concerns of minorities.
PM Lee to speak at online Fullerton rally on July 6: Other lunchtime election rallies through the years
The e-rally on Facebook and YouTube will be held at 12pm.
First woman general Gan Siow Huang, ex-colonel Ang Yong Guan face off in race for Marymount SMC
Both served in the SAF and now take the battle to the newly created single-member constituency of Marymount.
Inclusivity and employment in focus on Day 3 of constituency broadcasts
PAP and opposition candidates for Jalan Besar, Jurong, Kebun Baru, MacPherson and Marine Parade spoke about the issues they would like to focus on.
GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today
What are the e-rallies to watch today?
239 scientists flag risk of airborne transmission of coronavirus
They are seeking new safety guidelines from WHO but local experts say there is no cause for panic.
New video aims to celebrate Singapore spirit amid Covid-19
Featuring a rendition of Majulah Singapura, the MCI video has garnered over 1.1 million views.
#Stayhome guide for Monday: Watch London theatre productions, make healthier stir-fried noodles and more
London's National Theatre has been showing recorded versions of various plays for free on YouTube.