Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 5, 2023

Parents seeking maintenance have to declare if they have abused their children in the past
The Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents will screen official databases for such records.
The gist: Survivors of family violence to be better protected
Two separate Bills on family matters were passed on Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways.
Fire in Tuas building storing chemicals briefly disrupts MRT services in the area
MOH to work on improving accessibility to polyclinic appointments: Janil
Until new polyclinics are ready, existing ones will have walk-in slots for urgent medical cases and the elderly.
Ridout Road saga: Thorough airing of issues shows premium placed on integrity
There was recognition that queries about the matter were valid and these were addressed in detail, says Dr Gillian Koh.
Ridout Road saga: Public perception matters but good politics is more than optics
For politicians, being criticised by the public is to be expected. But when does it cross the line and deter good people from stepping forward, asks Grace Ho.
The art and science of egg banking
Elective egg freezing has been legalised here for women aged 21 to 37 since July 1. ST visits NUH’s IVF lab, which is empowering women to extend their fertility options.
‘Make in India’ is finally poised for take-off
Despite obstacles, the prospects for India’s manufacturing sector look bright, says Vikram Khanna.
Man fined for failing to report change of residential address
He had outstanding matters with law enforcement agencies such as the Traffic Police and ICA.