Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 5, 2023

Updated
Published
58 min ago

Parents seeking maintenance have to declare if they have abused their children in the past

The Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents will screen official databases for such records.

The gist: Survivors of family violence to be better protected

Two separate Bills on family matters were passed on Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways.

Fire in Tuas building storing chemicals briefly disrupts MRT services in the area

Firefighters were alerted to the fire early on Wednesday morning.

MOH to work on improving accessibility to polyclinic appointments: Janil

Until new polyclinics are ready, existing ones will have walk-in slots for urgent medical cases and the elderly.

Ridout Road saga: Thorough airing of issues shows premium placed on integrity

There was recognition that queries about the matter were valid and these were addressed in detail, says Dr Gillian Koh.

Ridout Road saga: Public perception matters but good politics is more than optics

For politicians, being criticised by the public is to be expected. But when does it cross the line and deter good people from stepping forward, asks Grace Ho.

The art and science of egg banking

Elective egg freezing has been legalised here for women aged 21 to 37 since July 1. ST visits NUH’s IVF lab, which is empowering women to extend their fertility options.

‘Make in India’ is finally poised for take-off

Despite obstacles, the prospects for India’s manufacturing sector look bright, says Vikram Khanna.

Man fined for failing to report change of residential address

He had outstanding matters with law enforcement agencies such as the Traffic Police and ICA.

Ready for the Great War for Taylor Swift tickets? These SingPost outlets may be your best shot

Swifties stand the best chance at these four standalone SingPost outlets.

