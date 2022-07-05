Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 5, 2022

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 5.

Suspected gunman arrested after killing at least 6 at Chicago July 4 parade

Police said the shooter was using a “high-powered rifle” and “firearm evidence” had been located on a nearby rooftop.

Concerns over potential side effects stopping some older adults from getting Covid-19 jabs, boosters: Study

The second most common reason the respondents offered was that they had recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

Neighbourhood GPs spend more time with elderly patients to encourage Covid-19 vaccination

They help patients navigate concerns over potential side effects and allergies.

$6.6b package to cushion impact of GST hike will be enhanced if need arises

Lawrence Wong gives his word that "if the situation worsens significantly, we will be prepared to do more".

No word from Malaysia on when chicken export ban will be lifted

Minister Grace Fu also says being adaptable and flexible when it comes to food choices is important.

ICA officers working 24/7 to process passports, 2 more post offices to offer collection

While many Singaporeans are holidaying overseas with their new passports, many ICA officers are putting their own holidays on hold.

Nearly all 540 AMK Sers residents need not top up for new flats if they take up 50-year lease

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said HDB introduced new rehousing options in recognition of the challenges faced by older residents.

Fire breaks out at industrial building in Tuas, no injuries reported

The flames were put out within 1½ hours.

Jokowi's peace mission a reminder that Russia, Ukraine must be continually urged to negotiate: Experts

This is an early effort, an expert said, and other key nations can be roped in to build on the momentum.

Direct flights start between S'pore and Pacific island territory New Caledonia

Travellers can now catch direct flights between Singapore and New Caledonia, an idyllic group of islands in the Pacific Ocean known for their pristine blue waters.

