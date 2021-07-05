Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 5.

90 Tech.Pass applications for foreigners in tech sector approved since January launch

They include entrepreneurs, experts and those with management experience in sizeable tech companies.

One locally transmitted Covid-19 case in S'pore, lowest in more than a month

Two clusters - including the one linked to industrial equipment supplier Tektronix - have been closed.

P1 registration: Are you likely to face balloting at the school of your choice?

ST analyses registration and ballot data from the last 15 years to guide you in picking the right school for your child.

Most S'poreans want more subsidies, strict criteria to keep flats in prime areas affordable

Other suggestions include a longer minimum occupation period than 5 years, and an eligibility criteria for resale buyers.

'It missed the runway': At least 45 killed in military plane crash in southern Philippines

Dozens have been rescued from the wreckage of the plane, which was carrying at least 92 people.

Muhyiddin government on shaky ground as Umno faction threatens to pull support

The PN government could lose its already razor-thin majority in the 222-member Parliament.

Limits to US options over Hong Kong

Given the city’s status and limited appetite for tougher action among businesses, Washington has not found the pressure points needed to make China change course, says Charissa Yong.

Pulau Ubin springs new hope for once-extinct species

The green broadbill was spotted on the rustic island on June 27.

Tsunami or storm surge? NTU scientists find clues in the unseen

They found that the key to distinguishing the two events was not in how the sediments looked, but in what they contained.

Investors over the age of 50 take a shine to robo-advisers

They tend to put their cash into industries that are expected to have strong growth.

