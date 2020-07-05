Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 5

Singapore GE2020: 6 key election issues, from jobs, Covid-19 to population

As campaigning hits the halfway mark, The Straits Times looks at the core issues that have emerged.

READ MORE HERE

NCMP scheme a 'stabiliser' for electoral system and a 'winning hand' for Singapore democracy, says ESM Goh Chok Tong

Mr Goh, who was the co-architect of the scheme with Mr Lee Kuan Yew, said they never feared having checks and balances or alternative voices in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE2020: ‘Life and death’ for PAP and opposition

New faces, new parties, improbable fighters, never-say-die characters and the mother of all crises - GE2020 has plenty to look out for, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore GE2020: PAP, PSP West Coast teams exchange fire over manifesto, handling of Covid-19

Contest for West Coast GRC heats up as parties go to the ground to win over voters.

READ MORE HERE

Jobs and businesses on the agenda for PAP, WP teams in East Coast

Jobs and businesses were the hot topics for East Coast GRC on Saturday night as both parties contesting the five-member constituency made their pitch to voters through televised broadcasts.

READ MORE HERE

GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today

What are the e-rallies to watch today?

READ MORE HERE

At least one more year of living with Covid-19

Until a viable, readily available vaccine is developed, countries must guard against the virus.

READ MORE HERE

82-year-old Singaporean woman among eight new unlinked community Covid-19 cases

MOH confirmed 185 new coronavirus cases in Singapore on Saturday, bringing the total to 44,664.

READ MORE HERE

Seeing Covid-19 through kids' art

What does the pandemic mean to children? They share their feelings, hopes and fears in these artworks.

READ MORE HERE

How to have a good, long life with CPF

Those who put more in CPF Life and defer payouts till 70 will have more cash each month.

READ MORE HERE