Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 5

Singapore GE2020: 6 key election issues, from jobs, Covid-19 to population
As campaigning hits the halfway mark, The Straits Times looks at the core issues that have emerged.
NCMP scheme a 'stabiliser' for electoral system and a 'winning hand' for Singapore democracy, says ESM Goh Chok Tong
Mr Goh, who was the co-architect of the scheme with Mr Lee Kuan Yew, said they never feared having checks and balances or alternative voices in Parliament.
Singapore GE2020: ‘Life and death’ for PAP and opposition
New faces, new parties, improbable fighters, never-say-die characters and the mother of all crises - GE2020 has plenty to look out for, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
Singapore GE2020: PAP, PSP West Coast teams exchange fire over manifesto, handling of Covid-19
Contest for West Coast GRC heats up as parties go to the ground to win over voters.
Jobs and businesses on the agenda for PAP, WP teams in East Coast
Jobs and businesses were the hot topics for East Coast GRC on Saturday night as both parties contesting the five-member constituency made their pitch to voters through televised broadcasts.
GE2020: Election rallies and events to watch today
What are the e-rallies to watch today?
At least one more year of living with Covid-19
Until a viable, readily available vaccine is developed, countries must guard against the virus.
82-year-old Singaporean woman among eight new unlinked community Covid-19 cases
MOH confirmed 185 new coronavirus cases in Singapore on Saturday, bringing the total to 44,664.
Seeing Covid-19 through kids' art
What does the pandemic mean to children? They share their feelings, hopes and fears in these artworks.
How to have a good, long life with CPF
Those who put more in CPF Life and defer payouts till 70 will have more cash each month.