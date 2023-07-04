Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 4, 2023

Updated
Published
35 min ago

Road tunnel portion of North-South Corridor delayed by two years to 2029

The 21.5km corridor will be completed in phases, with the viaduct portion ready in 2027.

READ MORE HERE

The gist: Ridout Road rentals and how potential conflicts of interest are addressed

Here’s a look at the key moments from the debate in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Claims about son being involved in Ridout Road contracts ‘utterly false and defamatory’: Shanmugam

He said the claims were attacks against him and his family.

READ MORE HERE

Ridout Road issue not about allegations of corruption, but optics: Pritam

He raised Mr Shanmugam’s decision to ask a deputy secretary for a list of state properties available to the public for rent.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans delighted to see supermoon on cloudy night

 

Here’s how the supermoon looked from various parts of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore birth rates hit record low in 2022, along with highest number of yearly deaths since 1960

Nearly half of all deaths last year were from cancer, heart and hypertensive diseases.

READ MORE HERE

Putin: The indispensable weak Russian leader

The Wagner mutiny may have exposed the Russian leader’s vulnerability, but regime change is not necessarily in the West’s interests, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

CPF retirement payouts rise 27% to $2.8b; record $19.8b in interest paid in 2022

Each eligible CPF member received an average retirement payout of about $530 every month.

READ MORE HERE

Yellen’s Beijing visit unlikely to yield breakthrough in frosty ties

Observers say it’ll be a chance to promote cooperation on macroeconomic issues.

READ MORE HERE

What are you going to watch at Wimbledon? Women’s tennis, of course

Wimbledon is a famous taste, says Rohit Brijnath. Fans stand in The Queue for hours. Players are not the only ones who must follow a Code of Conduct.

READ MORE HERE

