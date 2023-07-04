Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 4, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Road tunnel portion of North-South Corridor delayed by two years to 2029
The 21.5km corridor will be completed in phases, with the viaduct portion ready in 2027.
The gist: Ridout Road rentals and how potential conflicts of interest are addressed
Claims about son being involved in Ridout Road contracts ‘utterly false and defamatory’: Shanmugam
Ridout Road issue not about allegations of corruption, but optics: Pritam
He raised Mr Shanmugam’s decision to ask a deputy secretary for a list of state properties available to the public for rent.
Singaporeans delighted to see supermoon on cloudy night
Singapore birth rates hit record low in 2022, along with highest number of yearly deaths since 1960
Nearly half of all deaths last year were from cancer, heart and hypertensive diseases.
Putin: The indispensable weak Russian leader
The Wagner mutiny may have exposed the Russian leader’s vulnerability, but regime change is not necessarily in the West’s interests, says Jonathan Eyal.
CPF retirement payouts rise 27% to $2.8b; record $19.8b in interest paid in 2022
Each eligible CPF member received an average retirement payout of about $530 every month.
Yellen’s Beijing visit unlikely to yield breakthrough in frosty ties
What are you going to watch at Wimbledon? Women’s tennis, of course
Wimbledon is a famous taste, says Rohit Brijnath. Fans stand in The Queue for hours. Players are not the only ones who must follow a Code of Conduct.