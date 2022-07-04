Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 4, 2022

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 4.
At least 3 people killed in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
Danish police declined to speak about the suspect’s potential motives and whether he was known to the authorities.
New $25 million research institute to bring green hydrogen from lab to society
The research institute will aim to make green hydrogen a commercially viable clean fuel to power Singapore's needs.
Prices of new leasehold condos in suburbs set to rise
Two upcoming large projects in the suburbs, including the 372-unit AMO Residence in Ang Mo Kio, are likely to be launched at a median price of around $2,000 per sq ft.
Zelensky vows to regain Lysychansk after Ukrainian withdrawal
Russia says the capture of Lysychansk and Sievierdonetsk gives it full control of eastern Luhansk region.
S'poreans still travelling despite resurgence of Covid-19, missing luggage at airports
Before and after: Life in S'pore 100 days since Covid-19 curbs lifted
On July 6, Singapore marks 100 days since it fully reopened. Take a look at life during and after Covid-19 restrictions.
Workplaces in S'pore not reinstating mandatory regular testing yet despite Covid-19 wave
Employers say they are monitoring the situation and will adjust their measures when needed.
13-year high core inflation: How Singapore is coping with rising prices
Measures have been put in place to blunt the impact of rising prices on households and businesses.
Motor dealers expect COE premiums to break $110k record as early as August
This is based on their projected reduction in the supply of COEs from August to October.
Wave hand to activate green man: Contactless buttons on trial at four pedestrian crossings
The contactless buttons also minimise the transmission of Covid-19 and other diseases.