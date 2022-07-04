Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 4, 2022

Updated
Published
11 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 4.

At least 3 people killed in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested

Danish police declined to speak about the suspect’s potential motives and whether he was known to the authorities.

READ MORE HERE

New $25 million research institute to bring green hydrogen from lab to society

The research institute will aim to make green hydrogen a commercially viable clean fuel to power Singapore's needs.

READ MORE HERE

Prices of new leasehold condos in suburbs set to rise

Two upcoming large projects in the suburbs, including the 372-unit AMO Residence in Ang Mo Kio, are likely to be launched at a median price of around $2,000 per sq ft.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Zelensky vows to regain Lysychansk after Ukrainian withdrawal

Russia says the capture of Lysychansk and Sievierdonetsk gives it full control of eastern Luhansk region.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans still travelling despite resurgence of Covid-19, missing luggage at airports

They are playing it safe by buying travel insurance. 

READ MORE HERE

Before and after: Life in S'pore 100 days since Covid-19 curbs lifted

On July 6, Singapore marks 100 days since it fully reopened. Take a look at life during and after Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Workplaces in S'pore not reinstating mandatory regular testing yet despite Covid-19 wave

Employers say they are monitoring the situation and will adjust their measures when needed.

READ MORE HERE

13-year high core inflation: How Singapore is coping with rising prices

Measures have been put in place to blunt the impact of rising prices on households and businesses.

READ MORE HERE

Motor dealers expect COE premiums to break $110k record as early as August

This is based on their projected reduction in the supply of COEs from August to October.

READ MORE HERE

Wave hand to activate green man: Contactless buttons on trial at four pedestrian crossings

The contactless buttons also minimise the transmission of Covid-19 and other diseases.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top