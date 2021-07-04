Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 4.

Business travel scheme suspension in S'pore stretches on

The scheme was suspended on May 28 during phase two (heightened alert) of Covid-19 measures.

READ MORE HERE

Empty beaches, eager hotel staff: First 'Phuket Sandbox' tourists roam resort island

Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for a fifth of Thailand's economy and more than 90 per cent of Phuket's.

READ MORE HERE

More Singapore firms set to cut office space in coming months amid Covid-19

Companies are looking at how they can reduce office space and save on rent - one of the main costs of running a business.

READ MORE HERE

Slow vaccination, fast reopening: How Asia and Europe are fuelling surge in Covid-19's Delta variant

A surge in infections threatens to stall plans to gradually reopen Europe. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Malaysia are seeing record cases.

READ MORE HERE

Residents appeal for new redemption leaflets for Temasek Foundation's free oximeter

They said they had thrown theirs out by mistake, and missed the instructions which say it must be used to claim the device.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccine passport may boost leisure travel but other challenges stand in the way: Experts

Some vaccines have a lower protection rate and may not give destination countries the assurance they require.

READ MORE HERE

Japanese cameraman tests positive for Covid-19, was involved in interview with Singapore table tennis player

The team will compete in the singles and women's team events at the Tokyo Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore is changing faster than you think

Census 2020 reveals huge shifts that are happening at the same time - raising the issue of how that impacts Singapore's society, says Han Fook Kwang.

READ MORE HERE

How to use the CPF Ordinary Account for retirement

It makes sense to treat your OA as a risk-free cash reserve that earns over five times more than most fixed deposits now.

READ MORE HERE

An Olympian and her horse: A friendship bred for battle

A Singaporean Olympian and her horse: A friendship bred for battle

READ MORE HERE