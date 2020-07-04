Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 4.

PAP, opposition parties speak to voters in first constituency political broadcast

The parties contesting in five constituencies - Aljunied, Ang Mo Kio and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRCs, and Bukit Batok and Bukit Panjang SMCs - addressed their voters.

Election contest heats up in the east

PAP's fielding of DPM Heng Swee Keat in East Coast has upped the stakes and made this a key battle.

Parties in the west pitch plans to voters

Some candidates have stepped up their digital outreach, using social media, Zoom and messaging platforms to reach voters.

SDP chair Paul Tambyah stands by party's stance on 10 million population figure

He said the ruling party has now been forced to clarify and assure Singaporeans that there are no such plans.

Job schemes aim to protect Singaporeans: Josephine Teo

She said policies on employing foreign workers have been tightened over the years.

As battle shifts online, so does election spending

Long-time vendors may not get the usual slice of the election pie. Stage vendors, sound crew and food caterers are also losing out to social media experts and production houses.

Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall, Safra Tampines and Kamala restaurant in Little India among places visited by Covid-19 patients

There were 11 community cases reported on Friday - a Singaporean, two permanent residents, three work pass holders and five work permit holders.

Why it's a good idea to be tested for Covid-19 if you're asked to

Breaking the transmission chain is crucial to avoid an exponential rise in case numbers, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Coronavirus vaccine will not be silver bullet to end pandemic: Virus expert

World-renowned virus-hunter Peter Piot warned it is unlikely for the vaccine to get to billions of people in the next few months or be 100 per cent protective.

Cinemas can reopen on July 13, with 50-person limit per hall

Added safety precautions include a 1m social distancing seat configuration.

