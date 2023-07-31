Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 31, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More equitable access to housing types for singles being studied: Desmond Lee
Ideas being considered include a variation of “rent-to-own” models and co-living, said the minister.
Barramundi Group stops farming sea bass in S’pore due to deadly virus outbreak
The pathogen can kill more than half a pen of barramundi, which is often touted as the salmon of the tropics.
Members of mental health Telegram channel spammed with violent videos of decapitation
At least seven different videos were sent to the channel, depicting bodies cut up by blades and people executed in front of a camera.
Woman found dead, with her unconscious husband, among maggots in Henderson Road flat
A neighbour said he noticed an odd smell emanating from the flat for at least a week before the body was discovered.
More businesses in S’pore going cashless despite resistance from some older customers
Around 80 per cent of small and medium enterprises had registered for PayNow Corporate in 2022, up from 75 per cent in 2021.
Every community will have space to maintain its heritage and culture in Singapore: DPM Wong
The country must continue to strengthen multiculturalism and social cohesion, added Mr Wong, who was speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration dinner of the Sikh Advisory Board.
As non-resident ambassador to Morocco, I had no exec powers: George Goh
He also stressed that there are three presidential hopefuls, amid online chatter that it is a two-horse race for president.
askST Jobs: When two colleagues seem too close for comfort
A workplace romance is inappropriate if it affects the couple’s or their colleagues’ work performance, an expert tells Tay Hong Yi.
Suicide bomb at political rally in Pakistan kills at least 40, injures 130
Images from the blast site circulating on social media show bodies strewn around the scene, and volunteers helping blood-soaked victims to ambulances.
The pushback in America against engagement with China
Some lawmakers have criticised Washington’s recent diplomatic overtures as one-sided, piling on pressure for deliverables, as Charissa Yong finds out.